Keeping Track of the Expatriate Tigers: Ten former Tigers contributing to 2023-24 OJHL Playoff Teams

March 28, 2024

The following ten players—rostered by the Junior A Tigers during the 2022-23 and/or 2023-24 seasons—were either traded or waived by the Aurora hockey club over the past two seasons and have contributed to their new teams’ playoff runs this Spring.

Stanojevic, Lindsay, Van Weelie, Lopes, Crandall, Hampel, and Urzomarzo are thriving on strong Elite 8 teams who are competing in Round 2 of the OJHL playoffs:

  1. Lucas Stanojevic—Forward–#19 Cobourg Cougars—1G and 2A in 5 playoff games;
  2. Luke Hampel—Defense–#7 Trenton Golden Hawks—1G and 1A in 4 playoff games;
  3. Ethan Lindsay—Forward–#12 Toronto Junior Canadiens—1G and 2 A in 7 playoff games;
  4. Connor Van Weelie—Forward–#26 Toronto Junior Canadiens—3G and 6A in 7 playoff games;
  5. Peter Lopes—Defense–#8 Toronto Junior Canadiens—1G and 0A in 7 playoff games;
  6. Glen Crandall—Goalie–#72 Milton Menace—2W and a 1.23 GAA in 3 playoff games;
  7. Sett Urzomarzo—Forward—#15 Milton Menace—2G and 1A in 4 playoff games;
  8. Andrew Tsotsos—Forward–#7 Burlington Cougars—0G and 0A in 4 playoff games;
  9. Carter Real—Forward–#16 Burlington Cougars—1G and 0A in 4 playoff games;
  10. Jonah Ziskinder- Defense–#4 Brantford 99ers—0G and 0A in 4 playoff games.

By Jim Stewart



         

