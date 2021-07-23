General News » News

Investigation continues into Petch House, Seniors’ Centre vandalism

July 22, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Police continue to investigate vandalism that occurred on Sunday, July 18, which saw the historic Petch House on John West Way broken into and a window broken at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre.

“The building (Petch House) was vandalized and there was interior and exterior damage,” said the Town in a statement. “The Aurora Seniors’ Centre also sustained damage to one rear window. There is an ongoing police investigation. Town staff are in the process of cleaning and securing the buildings.”

Petch House, originally located on Leslie Street, is one of Aurora’s oldest buildings.

Built in 1840 by the Petch Family, it was later dismantled, restored log by log, and rebuilt as close as possible to its original appearance behind the Seniors’ Centre in 2012.

“The building was recognized as one of Aurora’s oldest buildings and a significant heritage resource for its historic association with Aurora’s early settlement history.”

On Monday morning, crews were assessing the scene, which included all ground floor windows on the log home smashed in. These windows have since been boarded up.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

ABLE Network participants learn new skills during pandemic

.

More than 60% of residents fully vaccinated as Region welcomes walk-ins

Vaccination clinics throughout York Region are now offering walk-ins for first and second doses. York Region Public Health announced the increase in access on Tuesday, ...

Ace Galaksi brings Aurora artists, performers to Toronto Fringe

Ace Galaksi has precious little time to locate the Giant Book of Destiny before destiny itself is rewritten. Will he do it? Well, to discover ...

Aurora students win first-ever Canada Cup

Grade Five and Six students from École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean won the first ever FLL Canada Cup this past year. The team, named Équipe Francobotique, ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open