Investigation continues into Petch House, Seniors’ Centre vandalism

July 22, 2021

Police continue to investigate vandalism that occurred on Sunday, July 18, which saw the historic Petch House on John West Way broken into and a window broken at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre.

“The building (Petch House) was vandalized and there was interior and exterior damage,” said the Town in a statement. “The Aurora Seniors’ Centre also sustained damage to one rear window. There is an ongoing police investigation. Town staff are in the process of cleaning and securing the buildings.”

Petch House, originally located on Leslie Street, is one of Aurora’s oldest buildings.

Built in 1840 by the Petch Family, it was later dismantled, restored log by log, and rebuilt as close as possible to its original appearance behind the Seniors’ Centre in 2012.

“The building was recognized as one of Aurora’s oldest buildings and a significant heritage resource for its historic association with Aurora’s early settlement history.”

On Monday morning, crews were assessing the scene, which included all ground floor windows on the log home smashed in. These windows have since been boarded up.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

