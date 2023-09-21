Injuries sustained in Aurora home invasion: YRP

Investigators with the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit are seeking multiple suspects following a home invasion robbery in the Town of Aurora.

“On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police were called to a home in the area of Nicklaus Drive and Mavrinac Boulevard for a home invasion,” say Police. “Three male suspects with firearms forced their way into the home, waking up the occupants. The suspects demanded money and valuables before one suspect assaulted a female victim. The suspects stole money, jewelry and other personal belongings before fleeing out the front door.

“The female victim received minor injuries.”

The suspects are described as males, in their early 20s and wearing black ski masks.

The investigation is ongoing. Investigators would like to speak to anyone with video surveillance or dashcam footage in the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police Hold-Up Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6630, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.

