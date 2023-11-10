Hear for the Holidays aims to transform lives of people in need

The holidays are just around the corner and for two lucky residents in Aurora, Newmarket and surrounding areas, under the tree could be the gift of hearing.

York Hearing Clinic, which is based in Aurora and Newmarket, has launched the inaugural Hear for the Holidays giveaway.

Hear for the Holidays will see two people win complimentary hearing aids, “changing their lives this winter and beyond.”

Residents are invited to nominate someone in the community who will benefit from better hearing.

“We’ve proudly served the people of Aurora and Newmarket through thick and thin, and we know that many have experienced tough times in 2023,” says Mike Foulis, Hearing Instrument Specialist at York Hearing Clinic. “Hear for the Holidays is one way that we can give back to our community, equipping someone with complimentary technology that will help them for years to come. People can experience social and physical health problems if they leave a hearing loss untreated. So, if you know someone with a hearing challenge, put them forward for this life-changing prize.”

Foulis tells The Auroran they are looking for nominations of people who are really in need.

“It could be someone who is really in need of improving their hearing and either doesn’t have the financial means, or someone in the community who is always looking out for others and not really themselves,” he says. “We want someone who really deserves it.

“When they fill out the nomination, there is a section about the nominees’ information, who they are nominating, and just a little write-up at the bottom on why they feel this person deserves it. At the end of the month, we’re going to look at all the nominations and we’ve got about five or six of us that will look at who we feel is really the most in need of it.”

Foulis has deep community roots, having been born and raised in Newmarket.

He’s long been wanting to do a community initiative like this “but running a business, everything kind of runs away from you, but I am finally in that position right now where I can give back to the community and this is the best way we can do it.”

It’s a way, he says, to show appreciation for all the patients who have trusted the Clinic with their hearing health over the last 12 years. After this inaugural contest, he hopes it is a tradition that will endure.

“This is something that is going to be in our calendar for every year going forward and we will be working on some ways to give back whether it is through community events or donations and things like that. We can provide them with the best quality hearing aids and care that we can give and free ongoing care for the life they have them. We want to make sure this can help them. We’re dubbing this a ‘Holiday Event’ but this is something that can really help someone for years to come.”

To enter a nominee in need for the Hear for the Holidays contest, visit yorkhearholiday.com. Nominations close November 30.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

