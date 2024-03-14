Guilty verdict handed down following 2020 death of Aurora woman

A jury has found John Sedo guilty of manslaughter following the death of his wife, 61-year-old Helen Sedo, in 2020.

Sedo was found guilty of manslaughter on February 29 and York Regional Police say sentencing will take place “in the coming months.”

“Helen Sedo was reported missing on July 29, 2020 from her residence in Aurora,” said YRP Sergeant Andy Pattenden in a statement. “Her disappearance was deemed suspicious and the Homicide Unit was engaged. On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, John Sedo was arrested and charged in connection with her death.”

York Regional Police first asked for the public’s assistance in finding Helen Sedo on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

At the time, Police said Ms. Sedo was last seen leaving her home on the evening of July 29 and was carrying a red and white olive-coloured duffel bag and driving a 2012 silver Acura RDX with the licence plate CDBY 015.

Later that week, members of Ms. Sedo’s family released statements to the public – and to Helen herself – appealing for information on her whereabouts.

“Mom, if you read this, I want you to know I love you very much and that all I want in this world right now is to know you are safe,” said her son, through the YRP. “I understand if you need space and will fully support you in anything you need to be happy! Your grandson needs you, I need you. Please Mom, if you are out there, please call someone… anyone!”

Added Helen’s siblings: “To anyone who has seen or knows about our sister Helen Sedo’s whereabouts or wellbeing, please contact the Police. To Helen – we miss you dearly. We are here for you unconditionally. We are desperate. Please contact someone if you are able. You are the glue that keeps our family together. We love you so very much.”

By September 14, however, the investigation shifted with Police announcing the Homicide & Missing Person Unit, along with the Search and Rescue Unit were conducting searches in the Huntsville area.

It was in a quarry northeast of Huntsville that a burnt-out vehicle connected with Ms. Sedo’s disappearance was found.

“On October 12, investigators recovered the vehicle belonging to Helen Sedo in a quarry near Williamsport Road, which is northeast of the Town of Huntsville, after it had been located by hunters in the area,” said Police at the time. “The vehicle had been completely burned.”

They appealed to anyone who may have seen the vehicle or a fire between August and September at the location come forward. The same appeal went to anyone who may have had trail cameras in the area that captured anything suspicious.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

