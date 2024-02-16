Go on an “Arts Odyssey” this Family Day with Cultural Centre

Go on an “arts odyssey” as an entire family this Monday, February 19, as the Aurora Cultural Centre hosts a full day of activities at the NC Aurora Armoury.

The Cultural Centre’s Family Day Arts Odyssey will begin at 11 p.m. at the historic facility, located on 89 Mosley Street, as Arctic Adventure activities, hosted by the Town of Aurora, unfold at the adjacent Town Park.

The fun kicks off with an Artwork Scavenger Hunt that runs through 3.30 p.m. featuring the work of Aurora-based artist Eva Folks hidden around the Armoury.

Also starting at 11 a.m. and running through 2 p.m., Discover the Art of Printmaking will be hosted on-site by artist-educator Mohammad Tabaesh, who will lead families through the creation of their own coat-of-arms.

“The focus is on the family itself and we want the whole family involved,” says Aitak Sorahitalab, Education and Outreach Manager for the Aurora Cultural Centre. “The older ones, the adults, even have the option to carve into the materials for print-making and the children can use the ink and everything to print out whatever is made by the adults. It’s the combination of art and togetherness and we want to focus on togetherness and family.

“Through [Discover the Art of Printmaking] the public can take home a piece of art – printing something at the activity, a coat-of-arms or a flag – and they can take home the block they have carved into so they can re-use it at home as well.”

Following Discover the Art of Printmaking, music will be in the air from 2 – 3 p.m., and again from 3 – 3.30 p.m., with the Padideh Ahrarnejad Family Concert featuring the tar and setar in fine Persian instrumental tradition.

“Ahrarnejad is a well-respected and experienced artist,” says Sorahitalab. “Her focus is also on a family theme, playing songs both in Persian and in English. We want to [underscore] the importance of being together, being unique, and true artists. People may not work together, but they can do an activity together and, at the same time, create a mental connection with each other as well.

All activities are drop-in with no registration required and completely free of charge, including artistic materials.

For more information on what the Family Day Arts Odyssey entails, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca/event/family-day-2024.

