General News » News

Give Back Award applications due Friday

March 21, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Graduating high school students in York Region’s “Northern Six” communities have until this Friday, March 22 to apply for the 2024 Give Back Awards.

An initiative of Magna International’s Neighbourhood Network, the Give Back Awards are an annual $1,000 cash prize awarded to 20 graduating students each year. Eligible students must be graduating from high schools in Aurora, Georgina, King Township, Newmarket, and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Rather than a scholarship with an emphasis on academic achievement, the Give Back Awards recognize students who have “demonstrated an outstanding dedication to community involvement.”

“The Give Back Awards are all about celebrating the unique and positive volunteer contributions of students in our communities,” said Erin Cerenzia, Manager of Community Relations. “We encourage all eligible students who have made positive changes through their volunteer efforts to apply for the Give Back Awards and we look forward to highlighting the inspirational ways these students help us build better communities together!”

For application information, visit nnetwork.org/GBA or email info@neighbourhoodnetwork.org.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Polar Plunge raises more than $40K for Special Olympics Athletes

.

CMHA’s Gender-Affirming Care Clinic receives boost from Province

Truly living in an inclusive society means fostering an environment where everyone feels they belong – and providing supports that enable people to “live their ...

Easter Bunny set for Aurora return to welcome Spring

The Easter Bunny is set for an egg-citing return to Aurora on Saturday, March 30, as the Town hosts its annual Hello Spring event at ...

Williams’ four-goal weekend paces Junior Panthers to a pair of shutout wins

It was the kind of weekend that Central York Panthers U22 Head Coach Steve Dempsey has been looking forward to for quite some time. His ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open