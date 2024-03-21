Give Back Award applications due Friday

Graduating high school students in York Region’s “Northern Six” communities have until this Friday, March 22 to apply for the 2024 Give Back Awards.

An initiative of Magna International’s Neighbourhood Network, the Give Back Awards are an annual $1,000 cash prize awarded to 20 graduating students each year. Eligible students must be graduating from high schools in Aurora, Georgina, King Township, Newmarket, and Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Rather than a scholarship with an emphasis on academic achievement, the Give Back Awards recognize students who have “demonstrated an outstanding dedication to community involvement.”

“The Give Back Awards are all about celebrating the unique and positive volunteer contributions of students in our communities,” said Erin Cerenzia, Manager of Community Relations. “We encourage all eligible students who have made positive changes through their volunteer efforts to apply for the Give Back Awards and we look forward to highlighting the inspirational ways these students help us build better communities together!”

For application information, visit nnetwork.org/GBA or email info@neighbourhoodnetwork.org.

Applications must be received by 4 p.m.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

