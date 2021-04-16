General News » News

Flags lowered across Aurora in memory of Prince Philip

April 16, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Flags on public buildings across Aurora – and the country – have been lowered in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, the long-serving consort of Queen Elizabeth II, died at Windsor Castle last Friday at the age of 99. Flags will fly at half-mast until following his funeral this Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, this morning,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “On behalf of Council and the Town of Aurora, I want to express my deepest sympathies to The Queen and to the entire Royal Family as they mourn the loss of a loved one. [He] served the public faithfully for over 70 years – a lifetime by any measure – and his legacy will live on.”

In the days following his death, tributes continued to pour in from across the country.

“As royal consort, His Royal Highness was an invaluable support to Her Majesty the Queen who has referred to him as her ‘constant strength and guide,’” said Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario. “The death of His Royal Highness will be mourned across the Commonwealth and throughout the world, especially by those whose lives he profoundly affected through the award scheme he founded in 1956 to support the personal development of young people. Since its inception, more than seven million people in 130 countries have taken part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Here in Canada—where the award was launched in 1963 and has since challenged almost 40,000 participants—it offers initiatives aimed at youth at risk, young offenders, young people with disabilities, and Northern and Indigenous young people.”

Elsewhere at Queen’s Park, Premier Doug Ford praised the Duke’s role not only as a “devoted husband, father, and grandfather” but also as a “war hero and public servant.”

“Prince Philip will be missed by many people across Ontario and around the world,” said Premier Ford. “During a global pandemic, we cannot gather to pay tribute to his life, but we will always remember the extraordinary impact he had in his nearly 100 years on this earth.”

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Prince Philip leaves lasting legacy in community through awards program

.

Stay-at-home measures “levels playing field” for some businesses

A third wave has brought a third stay-at-home order from the Province, but this one, according to some, helps “level the playing field” for small ...

Students return to online learning following April Break

Ontario students will return to online learning following April Break. Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced Monday that schools across the Province ...

Vaccine supply hampering York’s efforts as Aurora deals with more than 100 active cases

More than 11,000 new appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations were opened by York Region Public Health on Tuesday, but delays in obtaining an adequate supply of ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open