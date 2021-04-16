Flags lowered across Aurora in memory of Prince Philip

April 16, 2021 · 0 Comments

Flags on public buildings across Aurora – and the country – have been lowered in memory of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip, the long-serving consort of Queen Elizabeth II, died at Windsor Castle last Friday at the age of 99. Flags will fly at half-mast until following his funeral this Saturday.

“It is with great sadness that we learned of the passing of HRH Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, this morning,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “On behalf of Council and the Town of Aurora, I want to express my deepest sympathies to The Queen and to the entire Royal Family as they mourn the loss of a loved one. [He] served the public faithfully for over 70 years – a lifetime by any measure – and his legacy will live on.”

In the days following his death, tributes continued to pour in from across the country.

“As royal consort, His Royal Highness was an invaluable support to Her Majesty the Queen who has referred to him as her ‘constant strength and guide,’” said Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant-Governor of Ontario. “The death of His Royal Highness will be mourned across the Commonwealth and throughout the world, especially by those whose lives he profoundly affected through the award scheme he founded in 1956 to support the personal development of young people. Since its inception, more than seven million people in 130 countries have taken part in The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. Here in Canada—where the award was launched in 1963 and has since challenged almost 40,000 participants—it offers initiatives aimed at youth at risk, young offenders, young people with disabilities, and Northern and Indigenous young people.”

Elsewhere at Queen’s Park, Premier Doug Ford praised the Duke’s role not only as a “devoted husband, father, and grandfather” but also as a “war hero and public servant.”

“Prince Philip will be missed by many people across Ontario and around the world,” said Premier Ford. “During a global pandemic, we cannot gather to pay tribute to his life, but we will always remember the extraordinary impact he had in his nearly 100 years on this earth.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

