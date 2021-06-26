Fire causes extensive damage to downtown building

Roof maintenance is suspected to be the cause of a Friday afternoon fire that has caused extensive damage to a historic building in Aurora’s downtown core, according to the Central York Fire Services.

Central York Fire Services (CYFS) responded to a call at 9 Wellington Street East, just steps from the Yonge Street intersection.

CYFS Deputy Chief Jeremy Inglis said the call was for smoke within the building but a fire on the roof was soon found.

“They were doing some roof maintenance and it looks like that is what started it up,” said Inglis, noting that it took fire crews, including supports from outside fire services, approximately two hours to get the fire under control.

“The roof has multiple layers to it and the fire has been stubborn to put out,” Inglis told The Auroran on Friday evening. “We’re still chasing hot spots. We have crews on the roof cutting holes and looking to see where we’ve got extension into. We’ll probably have one crew on the scene all night because of the difficulty with building construction.

“The second floor and the roof have heavy fire damage and the main floor has heavy smoke and water damage.”

Although Inglis said it is too early to say whether the building will be able to remain standing, extensive renovations will be required.

The building, which is currently home to Aurora Denture & Implant Centre, was built in 1885 and began life as Knowles Butcher Shop.

Mayor Tom Mrakas, in a statement posted to social media, said it was “another sad day” for local heritage.

“Another sad day for heritage in our downtown core as the Knowles Butcher Shop building has most likely been irreparably damaged due to fire,” he said. “I am hoping it will be able to be repaired. This will be a significant loss to our downtown if it cannot be repaired. I do want to thank Central York Fire Services for working to put the fire out quickly and ensuring that residents in the area remain safe.”

There were no injuries to the building’s tenants, bystanders or firefighters.

