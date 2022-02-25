Family fun figures prominently in Cultural Centre’s performing arts program

There will be plenty of opportunities for families to enjoy the performing arts together with the Aurora Cultural Centre.

The Centre’s recently-announced programming, which takes their season into the early summer, includes the return the Centre’s popular Kaleidoscope Family Series, which aims to make arts accessible to youngsters and their families both within Cultural Centre venues and within their schools.

The latest installment of the Kaleidoscope Series kicked off on Family Day with a virtual performance from Kattam and his Tim-Tams and will return to in-person shows with a new spin on fairy tales produced by DuffleBag Theatre on Saturday, March 19 at 2 p.m.

“DuffleBag will be presenting Robin Hood,” says Kalaisan Kalaichelvan, Performing Arts Producer for the Aurora Cultural Centre. “They take classic fairy tales and folk tales and flip them with their own sense of humour and witty narration to give a really cool twist to familiar tales. Robin Hood will be a really fun piece for families and kids.”

Also returning for the season is the Centre’s Meridian Magic Carpet Series, sponsored by the credit union.

The latest installment of the series will unfold before audiences at the Aurora Armoury on Saturday, April 23 at 2 p.m. with Carousel Players Presents: Pop! Pop!, suitable for kids aged 2 – 4 with their caregivers.

“Two characters who are very different from each other are exploring a strange new world and finding surprises in this colourful sensory experience,” says the Centre. “One instinctively hides, the other instinctively seeks. Together, they find lots of surprises that pop up everywhere!”

The series continues on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5, at a venue to be announced, with “Wee Festival: Arts & Culture for Early Years,” which the Cultural Centre says is “the perfect introduction to live performing arts for our youngest audience members.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome a selection from the WeeFestival, Toronto’s first and only festival dedicated to children 0 – 6 years,” says the Centre. “These ‘no-shush’ shows are age-appropriate and present professional shows created especially for this tender age.”

