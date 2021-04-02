General News » News

Entrepreneurs in Residence program returns virtually April 15

April 1, 2021   ·   0 Comments

Are you looking to strike out on your own but need advice on taking those all-important first steps?

That is a challenge faced by just about every potential entrepreneur and those who have already travelled down that road have been more than eager to share their experiences and life lessons through the Aurora Public Library’s Entrepreneurs in Residence program.

The popular initiative, which brings together the insights of multiple local business leaders, is set to resume virtually next Thursday, April 15.

Running from 7 – 8.30 p.m., the virtual session will be a fast-paced evening featuring four entrepreneurs who will share their stories in a short TEDx-style talk.

“It’s a chance to mingle, ask questions and meet new visionaries who share your drive to succeed,” say organizers.
Participating in the session are Tracy Smith, the Aurora-based founder of Kitchen Table CEOs; Antonella Cellini, CEO and Creative Director of Artsy Baker Inc., on Industrial Parkway South; Taylor Lindsay-Noel, Owner of Cup of Te; and Eddi & Felix Rayle of Goblets & Goblins, a board game café in Newmarket.

For more on the Aurora Public Library’s Entrepreneurs in Residence program, and to register for next Thursday’s event, visit bit.ly/39cDCwY.

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

