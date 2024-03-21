Electric Zambonis join municipal fleet at local arenas

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

The sight of the Zamboni coming onto the ice is a familiar spectacle at hockey games and public skates – but while the process of the ice-cleaning might look similar to how it’s always been done in Aurora, it will now be anything but traditional.

Last week, Aurora introduced two new electric ice resurfacers, the next step on the Town’s road towards an electrified fleet.

Powered by lithium-ion batteries, the new vehicles replace propane-powered machines that are reaching the end of their useful life. The switch will result in “zero emissions, cost savings and improved air quality,” according to the Town.

“This is a win-win for the Town and our residents,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas in a statement. “These state-of-the-art vehicles mark a significant step towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting an eco-friendly atmosphere at the bustling Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (SARC) where the larger Ice Wolf will call home, and the Aurora Town Square outdoor ice pad, the new home of the smaller Bumblebee machine.”

The Ice Wolf’s battery will allow it to complete four to six rink floods before it needs to recharge, whereas the smaller Bumblebee will need to recharge between floods.

The new machines have a lifespan of eight to 10 years.

“The new electric ice resurfacers are part of the Town of Aurora’s ongoing work in greening operations and fighting climate change,” noted the Town. “It is one of the many initiatives that prioritizes low or zero-emissions technologies as part of the Green Fleet Strategy and Corporate Energy Plan, helping us to reach our goal of reducing our overall community greenhouse gas emissions by 80 per cent by 2050.

“The units are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by around ten tonnes of CO2 emissions over their lifetime, providing cleaner air for athletes on the ice, spectators in the stands, and employees operating the unit.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

