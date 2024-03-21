Easter Bunny set for Aurora return to welcome Spring

March 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Easter Bunny is set for an egg-citing return to Aurora on Saturday, March 30, as the Town hosts its annual Hello Spring event at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre.

Wristbands for the festivities, formerly Aurora’s Easter Egg Hunt, are on sale now for $5 per person at Town Hall, the Aurora Family Leisure Complex, Joint Operations Centre, and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex.

This year’s egg-stravaganza will feature indoor and outdoor activities, including flower planting, face-painting, a hop-stacle course, story walk and, of course, a visit from the Rabbit of the hour.

“This is always an egg-citing time of year,” says Shelley Ware, Special Events Coordinator for the Town of Aurora. “It’s really the beginning of a robust event season for us. For Hello Spring, with it being an early spring with the weather we’ve had so far, we’re going to welcome and embrace the season. It’s almost like a homecoming reunion as we go to start our year, since many people would have been staying at home most of the wintertime. I say ‘let the sunshine in’ and let’s welcome Spring to Aurora.”

Ahead of the event, which runs between 9.30 a.m. and 1 p.m., the Easter Bunny came out of his burrow to let The Auroran in on some of the details.

The Auroran: Why is this event so popular each year?

Easter Bunny: I just love hopping into Aurora, especially when children are awake! As you can appreciate, I don’t get to see them awake as they’re often sleeping when I am doing all my hard work. It is nice to hop in, get to see their faces – I’m actually going to be posing for photos with them, so that is really egg-citing for me. Now, with Easter being early, the whole spring season being early this year, I get to get out there earlier and the weather lately has been so welcoming I can’t wait to see what it’s going to be like next week.

TA: How do you think the day will unfold?

EB: I am lucky to get to see all the children, but I am actually going to be really cozy in the Petch House. I am going to be in one station so everyone’s not searching for me, but there will be lots of activities for families to hop to one after the other after the other until they reach Petch House. After that, they get to meet me and get some chocolate eggs, they will then hop into the Aurora Seniors’ Centre for some more activities. It’s nice how energetic the activities are outside; by the time the kids get to me they will want to have a seat, which is nice. Some of the activities they will be able to jump over to will be Farm Hoppers so kids can bounce on inflatable animals. There will also be a hop-stacle course, hopscotch, and even an outdoor education display, which is very exciting. Unfortunately, I don’t get to be out there because I’ll be posing for photos, but I hope everyone enjoys the egg roll race, puzzle making, and all the fun along the trail.

TA: How can families nab a spot this year?

EB: Each year it is my understanding that the wrist bands have always sold out. I don’t want to miss out on the opportunity to meet all the nice children in Aurora, so I hope parents will be able to get the wristbands while there is still a good supply so there is no disappointment.

TA: There’s always a team behind getting you camera ready. Do you want to give a shout-out to any of the people who make this event happen seamlessly each year?

EB: It’s hard to believe but there are over 51 volunteer helpers to pull this together. Now, I am busy with the kids but we’re really thankful the Optimist Club of Aurora will be inside the Seniors’ Centre and they will be serving up a fantastic pancake breakfast. With this event, you can even come with an empty stomach and purchase pancakes as you make your way through the activities. As well, we have always had really good support with the Girl Guides. With some of them coming out to supervise the activities as well, we can’t have Hello Spring without Girl Guide cookies for sale, too!

For more, visit: www.aurora.ca/en/recreation-arts-and-culture/hello-spring.aspx.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)