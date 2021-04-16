Despite stay at home order, Cardinal keeps their doors open

On April 5, Cardinal Golf Course announced the club would be moving from 36 available holes to 54.

The club specified the driving range will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. All bookings are pre-paid and there will be limited property access.

Then Premier Doug Ford issued a stay-at-home order, making this the Province’s third state of emergency since last year. But not to worry, golf lovers. Even though we’re in a stay-at-home order, you can still hit up the golf course and get back into your game – of course, with a few twists and turns.

Cardinal announced on their COVID-19 Information Hub a list of areas that are off-limits and areas that will remain in operation. These have now been changed and here are the latest updates.

Clubhouse

Out of all four areas patrons can have access too the clubhouse is the area that is more restricted than others. The pro shop is closed, however curb side pick up for a pre-paid product is available, dining inside and outside is closed and the lockers and showers as well. Only washrooms will remain open for golfers at limited capacity.

On Course

While we’re all hacking away at the golf ball or rifling at clean-crisp shot out on the green, out on the course will look quite different than before.

The only things available are garbage cans, player assistance, and starters will be out on the course.

“We have a marshal going around. The starters are trafficking for people. We ask people stay in their cars until 15 minutes before tee-time,” said Pro Shop Attendant Sean Malins.

“On-course washrooms they are, from what I’m aware of, would be open. We don’t have them open right now and that’s not because of COVID. That’s because we don’t have them open yet for plumbing. It takes us a couple weeks to open them.”

Restricted out on the course are ball washers, rakes and beverage carts. Due to these rules, golfers are not permitted to bring their own alcohol to the course. They will be permitted to bring their own snacks such as a sandwich, hot-dog or a burger from home if they wish to do so.

Halfway huts will be available for take-out only according to General Manager Daniel Lambert. They must remain available with all seating removed in the halfway hut according to the NGCOA’s (National Golf Course Owner’s Association) provisions. If the demand increases, beverage carts will be revisited.

Practice Area

In the practice area the driving range, mini putt, short game and putting green will all be available for golfers at limited capacity.

Malins says an employee will be there directing traffic and ensuring golfers are socially distanced.

Bag Drop

In the bag drop section, golf carts and pull carts will be available to use and purchase whilst buying your round online or through their phone service. Bag Service will remain closed.

“The new rule is masks on the carts,” Malins said.

“That’s one of the biggest new things because they’re within six feet.”

To book a tee-time, you may call Cardinal Golf Course at 905-841-7378 or book online at cardinalgolfclub.com.

You will have to follow the club’s screening protocols at some point as per the NGCOA and Cardinal Golf Course prior to playing.

By Robert Belardi

