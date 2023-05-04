Country Day School to Host Free viewing of Screenagers Under the Influence Film

Parents of teens struggle to stay on top of all the things our kids are being exposed to online these days.

As a primary care physician and filmmaker, Delaney Ruston addresses these issues head on in her latest film, Screenagers Under the Influence: Addressing Vaping, Drugs, and Alcohol in the Digital Age.

The Country Day School is hosting a free viewing of this film followed by a Q&A session on Monday, May 8 at 7pm, in their Performing Arts Centre.

In her third film, Ruston, a leading authority on parenting in the digital age, and filmmaker of the award-winning Screenagers movies, delves into how the tech revolution has reshaped adolescence and its effects on substance use. The film debunks myths and depicts strategies parents and schools can use to encourage healthy decision-making, support teen mental health, set limits, and create healthy home environments. The film also includes many ways young people are using their wisdom and strength to help each other and themselves through this complicated terrain around substance use.

Screenagers Under the Influence is 65 minutes in length and will be followed by a Q&A facilitated by members of CDS’s Health Advisory Team and Student Services Centre.

“Screenagers Under the Influence hits all the points in a non-judgmental, non-threatening, compassionate way and shares practical solutions so the viewer can come away feeling like they have the knowledge and tools to respond in this current environment our youth are navigating with alcohol, drugs, and screens. The timing could not be better or more urgent,” says Kelsey Fernandez, Executive Director of Marin, CA Healthy Youth Partnerships

In terms of age appropriateness, this is what Screenagers recommends: “We believe every family and community should make their own decisions around this, considering the film’s documentary style, length and content. The children featured in this film are in Middle School and High School.”

This event is FREE and open to all parents and teens who are interested. Please RSVP in advance at www.cds.on.ca/news-and-events/events/screenagers.

