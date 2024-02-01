Council shakes up meeting structure

Council going forward will eliminate bi-monthly General Committee meetings in favour of one monthly Committee of the Whole meeting, according to Mayor Tom Mrakas.

Local lawmakers currently meet several times a month, with the first and third Tuesdays of each month being dedicated to a General Committee meeting with the fourth Tuesday set for Council, where decisions coming out of Committee are ratified.

The second Tuesday of the month has, over this Council term and the last, been allocated for a Public Planning meeting.

Now, the two General Committee meetings will be eliminated in favour of one monthly Committee of the Whole, Mayor Tom Mrakas has announced.

“Moving forward, General Committee will be dissolved and Committee of the Whole introduced,” he said. “Committee of the Whole will meet once per month and Public Planning meetings and Council meetings will continue once per month.

“This change will not impact the number of agenda items or create a backlog, but will free up one Tuesday per month to be used as needed to discuss planning matters, Council education sessions, Special Council meetings or Close Session matter as required. Staff have done an incredible job with agenda management, bringing us to this point where we can now make these changes that will lead to a more efficient and effective use of staff’s, Councils’ and residents’ time for the betterment of our community.

“The opportunities for public participation remain unchanged. Your involvement is crucial in shaping the future of our community.”

Prior to the 2018-2022 Council term, Town Hall hosted two General Committee meetings per month, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month.

Decisions coming out of each meeting were ratified on Council meetings held on the second and fourth Tuesday, respectively.

Public Planning meetings were then held in addition to those four meetings, often once per month on a Wednesday or Thursday evening.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

