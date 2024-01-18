Community Recognition Awards: Panthers honoured for Community Safety work at the “heart” of our parks

The Central Girls Hockey Association’s Panthers have shown considerable heart on and off the ice in recent years, and their efforts were recently honoured by the Town of Aurora with the 2023 Community Safety Award, part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program.

The Community Safety Award is presented each year to an individual or group who has dedicated themselves to initiatives that improve community safety.

“This award recognizes that safer communities only happen when individuals take action to make a difference,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who emceed the 2023 event in Council Chambers.

“This year,” he continued, “we are recognizing the Central York Girls Hockey Association for their fundraising efforts and dedication, which resulted in the placement of an outdoor Save Station – [a] mobile defibrillator now situated at Town Park.

“The She Shoots She Saves fundraising project was created to raise funds for this specific project which provides an extra layer of cardiac safety. A Save Station creates an increased level of safety in a busy park that is used by the community all year round. In addition to the Save Station, the Association’s social media campaign was used to help raise additional awareness for cardiac safety. Hockey teams usually need to fundraise for their own tournaments and activities, and the fact the Central York Girls Hockey Association was able to support this program was pretty tremendous.”

Accepting the Community Safety Award on behalf of the organization was volunteer Trish Murphy, who said the Panthers have, so far, been able to place 10 such stations throughout Aurora and Newmarket.

“I am very pleased to be accepting this award and proud the Town of Aurora has considered us for this award because it recognizes all the hard work we have done to bring cardiac health to the forefront,” said Murphy. “I enjoy volunteering because it gives me a chance to give back to my community and I truly…hope initiatives like She Shoots She Saves…brings pride and a sense of community.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

