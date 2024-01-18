Community Recognition Awards: Historian honoured for making music inclusive for all at Market

David Heard has a passion for music and the stories behind them.

The sounds of his vinyl collection have become a mainstay of the Aurora Farmers’ Market, but there’s more to what Heard does than simply putting a record on a turntable – and this effort to go the extra mile was recognized by the Town of Aurora last year with the 2023 Inclusivity Award.

Part of the Town’s annual Community Recognition Awards program, the Inclusivity Award is presented to an individual, group or business that “has contributed to making the Town of Aurora a more accessible and inclusive place to live, work and play for all people.”

“David has been working and volunteering with the Aurora Farmers’ Market providing talent in entertaining the people at the Market and [fostering] a wonderful atmosphere for customers and vendors alike,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who emceed the awards ceremony. “Music can make people feel safe and at ease, which is what David has achieved. He also curates the song choices and volumes so music can be enjoyed by all people, as some people are very sensitive to noise, but when handled correctly all can enjoy it.

“Back in 2022, a huge storm came through the Market. He was a huge help in making announcements to help evacuate the market so no harmful impact was sustained. David has a gift in being able to make everyone feel like they are part of a whole. He has become a prominent reason the Market is thriving, especially during the pandemic, which was such a difficult time for everyone. Compliments from patrons at the market [are] always so positive about how wonderful they felt with his music. It is the atmosphere David is so passionate about, which has been a wonderful addition to the Market.”

Accepting the award via video before collecting the trophy in Council chambers, Heard made a peace sign to the camera before explaining what the award meant to him.

“I am not surprised the word ‘volunteer’ and this symbol have something in common, which is sometimes peace and sometimes means victory,” said Heard. “We are giving the most valuable thing on the planet: our time. It means victory to the whole community; it can bring peace, and the ripple is we all win and there is no better symbol than that.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

