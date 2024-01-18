Community Recognition Awards: Aurora Lions Club lauded by Town as Community Leaders

The Aurora Lions Club are looking back on another successful holiday season of helping make the occasion just a little warmer and brighter for local families in need.

But, although the Lions are not a group to rest on their laurels, they added a new one to their collection this past year as the Town of Aurora recognized them with the 2023 Community Leadership Award, a part of the Town’s Community Recognition Awards program.

“Whenever the Lions Club gets together, problems get smaller and communities get better,” said Mayor Tom Mrakas, who emceed the awards ceremony, of the service club founded in Aurora back in 1944. “There are so many projects and assistance… such as gifts for senior residents at Chartwell, continuous support for three hospices, support for local athletic teams and environmental support with planting trees in the Aurora Arboretum.

“Some of their signature events include the Christmas Basket program where they partner with the Salvation Army to provide food and gifts for less fortunate families in Town. They go into the Senior Kindergarten level classes to provide vision and hearing screening and this route of testing provided and delivered by the Lions helps to determine if a child needs to see a professional.

“The club also does a lot of fundraising to support projects. They created a dog walk for dog guides where they raised money through a walk to help the Lions Foundation of Canada provide service dogs for people who need them at no cost. The club truly takes care of those in our community that need an extra hand.”

Accepting the award on behalf of the Aurora Lions Club was David Burnett, who first became involved in the organization 67 years ago.

“I joined the Aurora Lions looking to find out what they were doing and I was really surprised to see what a difference they make and what Lions around the world make in their community,” said Burnett. “If you are a person who wants to make a difference, perhaps you’ll think about becoming a Lion in your community. Thank you for recognizing the efforts of the Aurora Lions.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

