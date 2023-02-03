Community leaders continue to be honoured with Queen’s Jubilee Pin

Monday, February 6, would have marked the 71st anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the throne and while the Monarch may have died in September, her legacy – and the legacies of our community builders – continue to be celebrated by Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen.

MP Van Bynen recently presented the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin, created by the Federal Government to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession last year, to more than a dozen individuals and groups who have made and continue to make the communities of Aurora and Newmarket what they are today:

360 Kids – Clovis Grant & Dina Singh

Canadian Federation of University Women Aurora Newmarket – Kathy Wosnick

Chabad Newmarket – Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum & Kibby Grossbaum

Shine Through the Rain Foundation – Jim Anderson & Gino Lavoie

Newmarket Islamic Centre – Aziz Mirza & Mudasser Shafiq

Sport Aurora – Laurie Mueller

Climate Action Newmarket-Aurora – Teresa Porter & Fran Bazos

Central York Fire Services – Chief Ian Laing, Deputy Chief of Operations Rocco Volpe, Assistant Deputy Chief Claude Duvall, Deputy Chief Support Services Jeremy Inglis, Chief Fire Prevention Officer Ryan Schell

Jackie & Wes Playter (For contributions to local business, heritage, and charity)

Dianne & Brian Harrison (in recognition of their collection of holiday cards for serving soldiers)

Glenn Marais (Musician, Educator, Arts Activist)

Judy Craig (For long-standing volunteerism)

Roxanne Van Bynen (For charitable contributions)

Tracee Chambers (Community Ambassador)

Glenn Rodger (Long-standing volunteer)

Karen Merk (In recognition of her annual Portraits of Giving exhibition)

“Tonight we celebrate and recognize the enormous contributions made by organizations and individuals to the wellbeing of our community,” said event emcee Ian Proudfoot. “The list of those recognized is impressive; the impact on our communities is immeasurable; and our thanks for all that you do is given with pride and hope; Proud to be a member of such a wonderful place to work and live and hope of a future driven by kindness and opportunity for all.

“The Canadian Platinum Jubilee emblem was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the Throne, an historic milestone. The emblem is a symbolic statement of the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown, as was personified by Her Majesty the Queen.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

