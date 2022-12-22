Community groups recognized by MPP with Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin

December 22, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s death on September 5 was, for many, the passing of a person who had dedicated their lives of public service.

But, in her memory, Aurora and Newmarket continues to recognize those who have showed and continue to show a similar dedication to building the communities in which they serve.

This week, The Auroran continues its look at groups who were honoured with the Federal Government’s Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Pin by Newmarket-Aurora MP Tony Van Bynen.

“The Canadian Platinum Jubilee emblem was created to mark the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s accession to the Throne,” said MP Van Bynen at the outset of recognizing residents in this way. “The emblem is a symbolic statement of the enduring relationship between Canada and the Crown, as personified by our country’s Head of State. Without a doubt [recipients] have made our communities better places to live. Each of the recipients has touched their neighbours with kindness, supported those in need, inspired others to join a movement, and demonstrated that regardless of age, we can make a positive difference to those around us.

“Thank you for your compassion, energy, and love. I encourage you and others to continue reaching out to those in need, and through the spirit of your actions, let them know they are not alone. Let our communities continue to benefit from your generosity.”

Among the recent recipients were:

108 Health Promotion Association: Qian Zhang and Guan Ming Wu – For promoting healthy lifestyles for seniors from physical, psychological, spiritual and social standpoints.

The Able Network: Director Barb Allen and Program Manager Karen Hall – For providing relevant, inclusive work and recreation opportunities for adults with Intellectual Disabilities in natural job and community settings.

Aurora Legion: Branch President Lori Hoyes and 2nd Vice President Bonnie Robertson – For its service to veterans and understanding service personnel retiring from the military or RCMP may need help transitioning back to civilian life.

Vice President Bonnie Robertson – For its service to veterans and understanding service personnel retiring from the military or RCMP may need help transitioning back to civilian life. Aurora Lions Club: President David Burnett and Susan Burnett – For services to the community, including hosting vision and hearing screenings, spearheading their Christmas Basket Program, support for Polo For Heart, Big Bike Ride for Heart & Stroke, its Dog Guide program and more.

York Region Food Network: Executive Director Kate Greavette and Gurneet Dhami – For supportive services on food security, education, and advocacy to reduce food insecurity, including: 6,626 Good Food boxes distributed in 2021, along with 16,310 freshly-prepared meals, 126 kitchen and garden skills workshops, and 27,700 pounds of fresh produce received and distributed throughout York Region.

Aurora Seniors Association: President Dr. David LeGallais and Vice President Jim Abrams – For providing services, programs events and activities to benefit and enrich the lives of older adults in Aurora and beyond

Girls Inc of York Region: Executive Director Barb Wallace and Emily Agmoluzzi: For its dedication in empowering girls and young women to seek the highest quality of life possible through programs designed to help girls develop to the fullest extent of their capacities in all areas of life.

York Pride: Festival Organizer Dave Williams – For creating opportunities for the community to experience unity, including celebrating, encouraging and welcoming the community’s diversity, education on the history of the 2SLGBTQ community in York Region, and strengthening voices and supporting advocacy in the community.

Aurora Chamber of Commerce: President & CEO Sandra Ferri and Sandra Watson – For its leadership and advocacy for and within the business community, supporting the community’s entrepreneurial spirit, and fostering a collaborative environment.

Aurora Black Caucus: Warren Ford – For its commitment to sharing and celebrating African heritage “and the cultures that form the foundation of our collective history” through providing a safe space where the Black community can interact, collaborate and exchange ideas focused on mentorship and empowerment.

Hope House Community Hospice: Executive Director Heidi Bonner and Board Chair Sandy Sheridan – For their services and support to those diagnosed with life-threatening illness, their families and caregivers, and those who are bereaved.

Deaf Blind Ontario: Director of Development Susan Manahan – For its mission to “inspire the spirit and determination” of the people they support through a holistic approach customized to each individual’s unique needs, method of communication, and goals to increase their independence and enrich their lives.”

