Cobena to carry Conservative banner in Newmarket-Aurora in next Federal Election

December 14, 2023

Sandra Cobena will be the Conservative Party of Canada’s next candidate in Newmarket-Aurora.

Cobena was voted the Conservative nominee by party members in a riding association election held in Newmarket on Saturday.

She came out on top against fellow candidates Ward 6 Aurora Councillor Harold Kim, who served as the party’s candidate in the last Federal election, former Newmarket councillor Chad McCleave, and Stephen Somerville, who was endorsed by former Newmarket-Aurora MP Lois Brown.

A native of Ecuador, Cobena ran on a platform of cutting “government excess”, promoting home-ownership, “restoring personal freedom”, flexible maternity leave, “upholding parental primacy in education,” “championing the sanctity of life” (with specific mention of medically-assisted dying), and ending the carbon tax.

“The upcoming federal election is not just another political event. It is a defining moment for our riding, our neighbours, our community, and indeed the Conservative Party of Canada,” she told party faithful at the Newmarket Lions Hall. “For the past eight years, we have all witnessed the profound economic struggles facing Canadian families and businesses. The dream of a prosperous Canada, built from hard work and commitment now seems like a fading memory for far too many of our fellow Canadians.”

Seniors, she said, have expressed to her worries about their pension “being stretched thinner by inflation and rising prices” and parents who “expressed anxiety about the tiny budgets to cover even the most basic needs and their concerns about finding schools that aligned with their values for their children.”

“This isn’t just a political decision for me. It is a declaration of my love and commitment to our community,” she said. “I came to Canada when I was a teenager and like many immigrants the concept of ‘back home’ over time no longer felt like home, leaving me with a sense of displacement. Now, having lived in our riding longer than anywhere else in the world, I have come to understand that home isn’t just a physical place. It is where our story unfolds, it is where memories are made, and it is where our dreams take root. We must do our part not to let Trudeau dim our hopes.

“In politics, there is no hidden secret to success. It often comes down to hard work, building a campaign team, and connecting with our neighbours. From my conversations, I sense a strong hunger for change. Canadians from all walks of life, even those who have long aligned with the Liberal party, are now looking to us Conservatives for leadership and a new path forward. We need a candidate who will unapologetically lead a campaign based on our shared Conservative values, a campaign that will inspire and unite us… and work tirelessly to gain the confidence of our neighbours: the entire community.”

In Aurora’s southern riding, Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, a nomination meeting to determine the next candidate was yet to be finalized, but Ward 2 Aurora Councillor Rachel Gilliland has put herself forward for contention.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

