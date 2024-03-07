Cheyenne Degeer scores game-winning goal in U22 Panthers’ 3-0 win over Toronto Aeros

The Central York Junior Panthers continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Aeros at the Vaughan Village Sportsplex.

After a scoreless first period, Panthers’ leading scorer Cheyenne Degeer gave the visitors a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the middle frame.

Amy Clements and Ella Newman-Mixon earned assists on Degeer’s 17th of the season.

Degeer holds down 16th place in the 20-team OWHL scoring race.

Haley Maguire gave the Panthers a two-goal lead with 24 seconds left in the second period when she converted a pass from Elizabeth Janovski.

With one minute remaining in the OWHL contest, Newman-Mixon fed Zoe Li who scored an empty netter to provide the margin of victory.

Izzy Whynot earned her fourth shutout of the season as the eighth-place Panthers improved to 22-13-1-3 with the road win over the Aeros.

They host the Whitby Wolves at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at SARC. The game will feature a pregame ceremony to honor the Panthers’ graduating senior players.

By Jim Stewart

