Cheyenne Degeer scores game-winning goal in U22 Panthers’ 3-0 win over Toronto Aeros

March 7, 2024 · 0 Comments
The Central York Junior Panthers continued their winning ways on Saturday afternoon with a 3-0 victory over the Toronto Aeros at the Vaughan Village Sportsplex.
After a scoreless first period, Panthers’ leading scorer Cheyenne Degeer gave the visitors a 1-0 lead less than three minutes into the middle frame.
Amy Clements and Ella Newman-Mixon earned assists on Degeer’s 17th of the season.
Degeer holds down 16th place in the 20-team OWHL scoring race.
Haley Maguire gave the Panthers a two-goal lead with 24 seconds left in the second period when she converted a pass from Elizabeth Janovski.
With one minute remaining in the OWHL contest, Newman-Mixon fed Zoe Li who scored an empty netter to provide the margin of victory.
Izzy Whynot earned her fourth shutout of the season as the eighth-place Panthers improved to 22-13-1-3 with the road win over the Aeros.
They host the Whitby Wolves at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 10 at SARC. The game will feature a pregame ceremony to honor the Panthers’ graduating senior players.
By Jim Stewart
You must be logged in to post a comment.