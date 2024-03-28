Chamber’s 2024 Home & Living Show will make a “splash” at SARC

March 28, 2024 · 0 Comments

Spring is here, and as residents’ thoughts turn towards getting their homes ready for the warmer weather, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is hard at work to showcase all the options – and local businesses that can help bring your vision to life.

The Chamber’s annual Home & Living Show will return to the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex April 20 – 21, taking over both arenas where there will be extra-special attractions for event-goers.

While this year’s Home and Living Show will offer everything you’ve come to love about the annual event, the return to both arenas has allowed some fresh ideas take root.

“We’re trying to elevate the Home Show,” says Alison Mumford, Director of Operations for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce. “Going back to both arenas is a big draw as one of our vendors and sponsors is Backyard Pools and Spa, which will take over an entire half of one of the arenas, bringing in pools and spas which will be filled up.

“Beyond that, part of the ‘elevation in design’ aspect is we’re asking certain vendors, as part of our design space, actually curate different areas of the home: the garden, the garage, the dining room, living room, kitchen, etc., so it looks like more of a vignette, a place where you can walk through, and not just a booth.”

Another facet of this year’s planning, Mumford adds, was “bringing fresh eyes” that reflect the “air of elegance and affluence” that Aurora has and “making sure that is represented – not necessarily in affluence, but definitely upscale.”

Helping bring this vision to life will be an array of new and returning vendors.

On hand to answer all your questions on contracting and interior design will be, among others, A4 Group Construction, Apollo Glass & Mirror, Ivish Interiors, Lifestyle Home Creations, The Millionaire’s Daughter, Glidden Plumbing and Renovations, Student Works Painting, Homes 2B Design and Senso Design.

For landscaping, decks, and fencing, vendors include MKW Services, Pathways to Perennials, Resting Rock, Miller Compost, MPS Property Services, Barrie Newmarket Rubber Resurfacing, Hallscape, and Queensville Sod Farms.

Helping to let the sunshine in through windows, doors and sunrooms include Browning Windows & Doors, White Elm, Magic, Kempenfelt Windows & Doors, Renoasis, and Renewal by Andersen.

If you’re looking for exterior services like roofing, pools, and heating and cooling systems, vendors like AllPro Roofing, Rydel Roofing, Leaffilter, Aurora Overhead Door, Backyard Pools & Spa, Seaway Pools & Beachcomber Hot Tubs, Summers & Smith, Best Climate Heating & Cooling, and Canco Climatecare will be there for you.

“There are still a handful of spaces left,” says Mumford of booth availability. “We’ve had a big surge of people filling up this week.”

With such a big surge of interest, the Aurora Chamber of Commerce is looking forward to welcoming residents to the SARC and, with free admission, courtesy of admission sponsor Summers & Smith, that just sweetens the deal.

“For new people, it is something to check out to get to know all the local businesses and find inspiration. There are always things you can do inside your home, outside your home – even if it is not this year, it’s knowing who is available, who is around, and the level of expertise that is there,” says Mumford. “There are over 10,000 square feet of curated design space, whether that is indoor or outdoor. Between different, various room designs, garden designs, a full deck being built, lots of trends being displayed, there is a lot to check out.

“For returning guests, I think there is a difference, especially with our design centre, the installations by Backyard Pools & Spa, and the different things you can see. There will be new entertainment, new food, lots of activities for kids to do, so I think it has a different feel. There’s buzz about it, so I think it will be an exciting year!”

For more information, including a complete and up-to-date list of exhibitors, visit www.aurorachamber.on.ca/aurorahomeshow.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Readers Comments (0)