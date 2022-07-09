Chamber announces finalists for 2022 Business Excellence Awards

The Aurora Chamber of Commerce honours the cream of the crop of local businesses each year through their Business Excellence Awards.

This year’s awards night is set to take place at the Royal Venetian Mansion this September, but on Wednesday afternoon business leaders gathered at the Royal Canadian Legion as the top three finalists in each featured category were announced by the Chamber.

First up were the nominees in a new category recognizing Company Culture/Best Place to Work.

Among the businesses nominated for this category were Aurora Hyundai, C-P Flexible Packaging, Cube Packaging, Flow Marketing, KTI Limited, Sigma Promotions Inc., and Spark Cannabis. Coming out on top in this category as the top three finalists are C-P Flexible Packaging, Cube Packaging and KTI Limited.

The Manufacturer category brought in nominations for many long-established Aurora businesses, including Advance Marble and Granite, Inc., Atlas Corrugated, Bunn-O-Matic, fraktals, Kirchhoff Automotive Aurora, Sinclair Technologies, and Treasure Mills. The top three finalists are Bunn-O-Matic, Kirchhoff Automotive and Treasure Mills.

Family-run businesses have been the backbone of the Aurora economy since the Town’s inception in 1863, and this year’s nominees in the Family-Run Business category shows this principle is alive and well more than 150 years later.

Nominees in the Family-Run category included Apollo Glass & Mirror, Aurora Home Hardware Building Centre, Carcone’s Auto Recycling and Wheel Refinishing, Dynamic Dance Company, Jane’s Cannabis Shop, LAW Insurance, Maunders Food Shop, Midas Aurora, Neighbour Aurora, Omar’s Shoes & Clothing, and Whitehots. The top three finalists are Aurora Home Hardware & Building Centre, Carcone’s Auto Recycling, and Omar’s Shoes and Clothing.

New Businesses are a key sign of COVID recovery and several emerging businesses in the community were nominated to the Chamber for its New Business category. Among the names put forward by the community are Chocolate & Co., Dana Dental, Gabby’s Plant Rescue, Holiday Inn Express Aurora, Piazza Italian Eatery, Starks Barber Company, Wellness Clinical Pharmacy, Wicked Eats Kitchen + Bar, and Yours Conveniently.

Rising to the top among New Businesses are finalists Chocolate & Co, Gabby’s Plant Rescue, and Holiday Inn Express.

Special awards will be handed out to Hospitality businesses this fall and nominees from this sector included Aw Shucks, Café Alexandra, Catharina’s Kitchen, Food in Motion, Frank’s Organic Garden, Hurst Bakery, Ka-ba-ba, Locale Aurora, Microtel Inn & Suites Aurora, Persia Meat Shop, Romy’s Restaurant and Lounge, the Royal Venetian Mansion, and The Red Thread Brewing Co.

Finalists for Hospitality are Café Alexandra, Frank’s Organic Garden, and Hurst Bakery.

The Chamber’s Professional Service Provider category saw a wide range of nominations this year, including Big Tuna Realty (Julien Laurion), Clear Cents Bookkeeping, Carruthers Financial & Associates, Damir Vrancic Law Office, Forest Hill Real Estate Aurora, Foundation Business Technology Solutions, Roberts & Company Professional Corporation, Michael Sheridan Communications and Michael T. Smith.

This year’s finalists are Big Tuna Realty, Carruthers Financial & Associates, and Foundation Business Technology Solutions.

Rounding out this year’s ballot were the finalists in the Non-Profit category. Among the nominees for 2022 were the Canadian Centre for Abuse Awareness (Abuse Hurts), Addiction Services for York Region, CMHA York Region & South Simcoe, Aurora Optimist Club, Rose of Sharon Services for Young Mothers, the Aurora Legion, Northridge Community Church (Salvation Army Central York), St. John Ambulance York Region, and the Aurora Historical Society.

Representing the non-profit sector this year will be finalists Abuse Hurts, the CMHA, and Rose of Sharon.

Winners will be announced at the 2022 Business Excellence Celebration: All That Glitters Is Gold, set to be held at the Royal Venetian on Wednesday, September 21, from 5 – 10 p.m.

For more information, visit aurorachamber.on.ca/business-awards.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

