CFUW Aurora/Newmarket Home and Garden Tour inspires many

June 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

CFUW Aurora/Newmarket has long prided itself on making a difference for women in their community.

This was made more than evident last weekend as sponsors, advertisers, community partners and tour guests came together to make this year’s Come be Inspired Home & Garden Tour a success.

Over $35,000 was raised by this year’s tour and the proceeds will support the club’s Charitable Trust scholarship program.

Key sponsors of the event included Scotia Wealth Management, RBC Dominion Securities, Pfaff Audi Newmarket, New Roots Garden Centre, Delmanor Aurora, Town of Aurora, Town of Newmarket, Star Metroland Media and Newmarket Today.

The tour was launched with ribbon cutting ceremonies in Aurora and Newmarket with Mayors Mrakas and Taylor attending, joined by MPPs Michael Parsa and Dawn Gallagher Kelly and MPs Leah Taylor Roy and Tony Van Bynen.

“To our amazement, we surpassed the goal of $30,000! The on-going support from the community and the effort of our club members was made such a difference,” says Donna Wright, HGT co-chair and treasurer for the club.

Over 300 guests toured eight selected homes and gardens in Holland Landing, Newmarket, Aurora, and Oak Ridges that were monitored by 100 members of the club.

Homes and gardens were sponsored by Amanda Sheilds Designs, ADM Designs, Angela Jones and Doug Sabiston of Your Community Realty Royal LePage, Hartley Built, Pathways to Perennials and New Roots Garden Centre.

Last year the inaugural tour raised $27,000, and these funds have been distributed to thirteen young women who are graduating from high schools in Georgina, Newmarket, and Aurora and one female student from Seneca College.

The club’s scholarship program also benefited when their Charitable Trust was selected for Market BINGO!, an initiative launched by Market Brewing Company, a business well known for their community involvement. Each Thursday in May, the club received a portion of the money paid by the brewery’s patrons to play bingo. The result was $4152 for educational awards for young women.

“The secret to our success has been the passion and dedication of our HGT steering committee who generously give their time for the cause,” says Jean Fraser, another of the event’s co-chairs. “Believe it or not, plans are already underway for next year’s tour!”

To learn more about the Home and Garden Tour and the work CFUW does in the community, visit the club’s website at cfuwauroranewmarket.com.

Contributed

