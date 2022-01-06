CF Montreal acquires former Aurora resident

Former Aurora, ON resident Alistair Johnston completed a move from Nashville SC to CF Montreal last week.

Originally from Vancouver, B.C., Johnston had moved to Montreal initially before his family resided in Aurora when he was seven.

Johnston joined Lakeshore SC in Montreal in his youth and according to the Canadian Press, the 23-year-old fullback said he is now happy to of made a “full circle” in his career.

Since being drafted 11 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC, Johnston went on to make 44 appearances with the club, scoring once and adding two assists.

This past year has also been a stepping stone for Johnston as he has received starting duties under John Herdman in the Canadian Men’s National Team.

In his first ever appearance and start for the national team, Johnston scored his first goal donning the red and white against the Cayman Islands on March 29, 2021. He has made 18 appearances for the national team since as Canada currently sits atop of the CONCACAF qualifying group one point ahead of the United States.

CF Montreal is paying Nashville SC $1 million in general allocation money along with $750,000 in 2022 and an extra $250,000 in 2023.

Johnston held a salary of $73,079 in 2021. He has signed on to be a part of CF Montreal that includes contract options in 2024 and 2025.

Career wise, this move will help CF Montreal’s playoff hopes for next season.

This past year, the club finished with a 12-10-12 record, two points shy of the final playoff spot that was held by the NY Red Bulls.

By Robert Belardi

