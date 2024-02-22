Central York Panthers donate $1,000 to 360° Kids to assist teen survivors of human trafficking

Prior to their OWHL game versus the Barrie Sharks last weekend at SARC, the Central York Panthers U22 captains and the C.Y.G.H.A. President Mark Dubeau presented a $1000 cheque to Lesley Sims, Director of Development with 360° Kids.

Sims, who has been the Director of Development at 360° Kids for 14 years, was reassured by the donation presented by the Junior Panthers’ captain group that is comprised of Captain Hannah Clarke, Assistant Captain Hailey McGuire, Assistant Captain Cheyenne Degeer, and Assistant Captain Ella Newman-Mixon.

“Knowing that young people are engaged and helping support their peers is the best part of today’s presentation. Peers supporting peers is the greatest benefit of all. The money raised by the Panthers will help us counsel and assist survivors of human trafficking. Today’s event will hopefully raise awareness of the social issues in our community and raise the alarm that York Region has become a hotbed for trafficking girls. Parents need to be educated about this growing problem, especially given the community’s proximity to the 400-series highways that gives human traffickers easier access to their targeted victims.”

The funds were generated from the 50/50 Draw, Silent Auction, and the sale of Panthers merchandise at last weekend’s Silver Stick Tournament that was hosted by the CYGHA in Aurora and Newmarket.

President Dubeau was pleased to donate to 360° Kids on behalf of the CYGHA and to see his players’ dedication to community service.

“Seeing our girls being involved in the community is gratifying to see. The Junior Panthers act as mentors for the entire organization. This donation builds our relationship with 360° Kids. We’ve donated over 500 hoodies and coats to 360 HUB which is a drop-in center for homeless and vulnerable youth in York Region. Each year, we donate $1000 to HOPE House by way of Christmas presents and requested therapy items to teen girls rescued from human trafficking in York Region.”

Dubeau noted that “our U22 Captain Hannah Clarke has worked tirelessly for this cause since she was a Bantam Panther and has led our hoodie drive for five years.”

By Jim Stewart

