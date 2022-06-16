News and Sports » Sports

CDS goaltender leads Canada to glory

June 16, 2022   ·   0 Comments

Country Day School student Mari Pietersen stood on her head to prevent a USA comeback, as she and Canada defeated the USA 3-2 to capture their sixth under-18 women’s world hockey championship title.

Pietersen shut the door in the third period stopping all of the USA’s 10 shots to hang on for the victory. The Country Day School netminder had 29 saves on 31 shots.

Heading into the tournament, the USA had previously won five of the last six gold medals dating back to 2015.

In the preliminary round of the competition, Canada had suffered a brutal 7-0 defeat against their border rivals.

But, in turn, when it came down to the final, the Canadians were more than ready and immediately jumped out to a 3-0 lead.

Alexa Aubin, Ava Murphy and Jocelyn Amos were responsible for giving Canada the upper hand.

However, in the second period, the USA stormed back with two goals in seven seconds thanks to Finley McCarthy and Claire Enright. But Pietersen, composed and focused, recalibrated her stance in between the pipes and ensured that puck was to never cross the red line for the remainder of the game. She was later named player of the game.

This has been quite the remarkable year for Pietersen as the CDS student committed to Boston University’s women’s hockey program back in December.

Director of Communications and Marketing at CDS, Kim Sillcox shared that Pietersen had set her sights on Boston University since grade nine.

The BU Terriers, pursued the local netminder, following a showcase tournament with the Aurora Panthers roughly three years ago.

Pietersen helped Canada capture their sixth gold medal at the U18 worlds. 

By Brock Weir
Editor
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Olivia Varma is Aurora’s 2022 Teen Idol

Win capped inaugural Aurora Performing Arts Festival at Town Park.

Vaccine and mask mandates continue to lift across York Region, country

New rules on vaccine and mask mandates continue to come down at both the national and local level. On Tuesday, the Federal government announced an ...

Indigenous History Month programs kick off Saturday at Town Park

June is National Indigenous Peoples Month and to celebrate this, and National Indigenous Peoples Day 2022 on June 21, a series of gatherings will take ...

Council looks at ways to engage residents in Budget process

It’s a municipal decision that directly impacts your bottom line, but is there a lack of interest in the municipal budget process? That was the ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open