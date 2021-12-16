Burlington Cougars end Aurora Tigers win streak

December 16, 2021 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Tigers saw their recent five-game win streak come to an end following a 4-3 OT loss to the Burlington Cougars at the end of last week.

It’s been quite an impeccable run for the Tigers. This group continues to grow vastly every single day and improve their game on all sides of the puck.

With three games on their schedule against the Georgetown Raiders, the Pickering Panthers, and then, of course, against Burlington, the boys had some impressive showings.

In their fourth matchup already this season, it seems the Tigers love playing the Raiders. At home at the ACC in an afternoon bout, the Tigers defeated the Raiders 3-1 for a third time this year.

Already generating high percentage chances off the bat, Connor Van Weelie broke the deadlock as the puck fell to him on the doorstep. William Moore’s point-shot trickled through some bodies and Van Weelie tucked it home.

Skipping over to the third period following a scoreless second, just over three minutes in, Peter Lopes’ lead pass from his zone through centre ice found Blake Frost and the forward went on the breakaway. Frost ripped the puck low-glove side past Sebastian Labora giving the boys a two-goal lead.

Of course, no lead is a safe lead in this league as Owen Holmes got the Raiders on the board just under three minutes later.

But Tigers forward Hollander Thompson had a perfect, calculated response with a goal of his own to restore the lead back to two.

As the third period went on, frustration boiled over the Raiders and players such as Logan Heroux, Rhys Chiddenton and Eric Bertelsen all earned themselves numerous minutes in the sin bin.

“We’re going to be in a lot of tight games with good hockey teams,” said Tigers head coach Greg Johnston after the game. “Ultimately, if we’re going to be a top team we have to win these games. We’ve had four tight games with these guys. It was another good win for us.”

Throughout the game, the OJHL announced their Warrior Players of the Month.

Tigers forward Lee Chiang was chosen to represent North/West Conference.

Chiang is loving his time with this group. He has not been on many teams in the past quite like the Tigers.

“This is definitely something rare we have on the team. In my career, I haven’t played for a team that stands up for each other like this. In the dressing room, we have great chemistry, we’re all nice to each other. We have each other’s backs. We’re all supportive and positive. I think that translates into games,” Chiang said.

Heading into Friday’s divisional matchup against Pickering at the ACC, the Tigers blew the Panthers right away with a 5-1 win.

Thompson and Frost got back on the score sheet, Lopes scored short-handed, Moore scored his second of the year and captain Luc Reeve got on the board for his 12th of the season.

Then, against Burlington, the Tigers’ 42-shot effort wasn’t enough as the boys fell 4-3 in overtime.

The Tigers took on the Milton Menace on Tuesday on the road, and Thursday the boys host the Collingwood Colts. Puck drop is at 1 p.m. at the ACC.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)