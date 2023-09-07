Aurora’s Tyler Pridham selected to Blue Jays Academy Canadian Futures Baseball Showcase at Rogers Centre

September 7, 2023 · 0 Comments

Aurora resident and Titans 18U outfielder Tyler Pridham has been invited to compete in the prestigious Blue Jays Academy Canadian Futures Showcase at the Rogers Centre from September 19-23.

Pridham was one of 170 players selected from across Canada to attend the biggest amateur baseball tournament in the nation.

The event, according to event organizers, “enables Canada’s rising amateur talent– with draft and college eligibility– to further their athletic and academic careers by exposing them to MLB scouts and college recruiters.”

Pridham, an Honor Roll graduate and exemplary student-athlete at Aurora High School, will be joined by two other Titans from the CPBL organization—16U Right-Handed Pitcher Nick Halcovitch and 18U Left-Handed Pitcher Jayden Bailey—looking to further their athletic and academic careers through excellent performances at the T12 Showcase tournament in Toronto.

Pridham’s teammate, Jayden Bailey, however, won’t be showcasing as much for the college scouts as he will be for the pro scouts at the Dome in two weeks. The Honor Roll student from Collingwood CI announced on the weekend that he had committed to the NCAA Division 1 Eastern Michigan University Eagles for the 2024-25 school year.

Similar to his 18U Titans teammate’s aspirations, Pridham is looking south of the border for post-secondary schooling and an athletic scholarship.

“My big plan so far for 2024 is to head down to IMG Academy to do a post-high school graduation year [in Florida] and play a ton of extra baseball games while Canada’s diamonds are covered in snow. I’m hoping my time at IMG will lead to a baseball opportunity at an American institution in the Fall of 2024.”

The diligent Titans 18U Outfielder was pleased to learn about his selection to the top Baseball Showcase in Canada.

“I was ecstatic to be selected for such a premier tournament and it’s really the only big event held in Canada. To play at the Rogers Centre is going to be a dream come true. The best part of being selected with the best players in the country is the chance to compete alongside and against them. As well, the honor and the competition is even greater because the scouts looking on will induce the best out of everyone.”

Pridham and Bailey are both coming off outstanding seasons in the Canadian Premier Baseball League’s 17U division and will suit up for the 18U Titans for the 2024 season.

All three Titans at T12 – Pridham, Bailey, and Halcovitch – will be placed on teams assembled by tournament organizers. The teams and players will be showcased in a Scout Day, a Round-Robin Tournament, a Prospects Day, and a Home Run Derby.

The annual event, according to organizers, has an enviable ten-year record of placing players in excellent baseball destinations.

“Since 2013, 110 former Canadian Futures Showcase participants have been drafted by MLB organizations” and “more than 500 have received college scholarships.”

Titans Director of Baseball Operations Lawrence Vera couldn’t have been happier with the players selected from his Club that will represent the organization in Toronto next month.

“I’m really excited to have three of our guys get to play, showcase themselves, and represent the Titans in the biggest event in Canada when it comes to baseball.”

Coach Vera added that “We are excited to watch all three boys and we know that Nick, Tyler, and Jayden will do well.”

The Titans’ connection to Aurora continues to grow through its affiliation with St. Andrew’s College, where its five teams play their home games and conduct their practices, and organizations like Sport Aurora and its All-Sport-One Day initiative.

The Titans also continue to develop young ballplayers from the community to realize their potential in the top league in Ontario.

Five players from Aurora suited up for the 17U Titans this past season.

Tyler Pridham is another excellent student-athlete from Aurora to have donned “The Navy and Orange” en route to the opportunities inherent in a US College baseball scholarship.

By Jim Stewart

