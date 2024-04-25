Aurora’s Trevor Stephens named Legionnaire of the Year in District

April 25, 2024 · 0 Comments

Trevor Stephens, a long-time member of the Aurora branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, has been named Legionnaire of the Year within the area.

Stephens was named the Legionnaire of the Year for District E last weekend.

Nominated by the local Branch No. 385, Colonel Fred Tilston VC Aurora, Stephens was hailed for always going above and beyond for the Royal Canadian Legion through supporting its Colour Party, which is regularly seen on parade within and beyond the community, and for lending a hand and expertise in making Legion-led events extra special.

“Comrade Trevor is a long-time ordinary member of our Branch who has always offered his time and talents to improve the quality of life at our branch,” said the local branch in its nomination. “For many years, he maintained the audio-visual equipment at our branch, ensuring that all the microphones, speakers, sound and projection systems are in tip-top shape. Whenever there is an event or a booking of our banquet hall, Comrade Trevor ensures that all the audio-visual needs are met, whether it be setting up microphones, sound systems, projections screens or projectors.

“Trevor provides all the recorded music for our official events such as the Remembrance Day ceremony at the Cenotaph and at the branch as well other ceremonies throughout the year, such as the marching of the Colours at our General meetings. He has even prepared CDs with inspirational music of Remembrance for use at these celebrations. These CDs have been offered freely to anyone who wishes to obtain one.”

In addition to offering his services for a DJ free for Legion dinners, dances, open houses and levees, Branch leadership said he takes special consideration to curate music tailored for Legion guests and in keeping with themes.

“Trevor has been an active member of the Branch’s Colour Party and never misses a parade. Also, he has assisted the Ladies Auxiliary with kitchen duties and providing transportation for various zone and sports events. Trevor attends and participate faithfully at meeting of the Branch, Zone and District. He has provided sound for the Zone meetings as well the Beechwood Remembrance service.

“Even though both he and his wife have had health issues this year, Trevor continued to help where needed. He has often come in to do a last minute set up and is always available to assist with issues. Even though he is 80-years-old, he always volunteers to carry stuff up and down the stairs for the ladies, or he is up a ladder pulling cables for sound equipment, etc. He does this with the most amazing demeanour and always with a story to tell.”

The Aurora Legion’s new president, Bonnie Robertson, said his reputation as the go-to guy for A/V services helped ensure Stephens was on-hand for the surprise presentation in Bracebridge, ON.

“I came up with a ruse to get him there,” says Robertson with a laugh. “I told Trevor they were having technical difficulties and they needed his expertise. He was telling me that he had some commitments at our Legion. I managed to talk him into getting his son to help with the stuff at our Legion and have Trevor drive 150 km to Bracebridge to help there. He was overwhelmed when he found out why he was really there.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

