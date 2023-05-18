Aurora Sports Hall of Fame inductee banners adorn the downtown core

Eight decorative inductee banners were installed along Yonge Street on Monday morning in downtown Aurora to mark the tenth anniversary of the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame.

The alternating green and blue stylized flags, featuring the likenesses of inductees Lowell McClenny, Mike Kitchen, Karen Stemmle, Loring Doolittle, Ryan Gardner, Dave Giroux, Marco DiGirolamo, and Janice Jones, accent the streetlamps on Yonge Street, south of Wellington and north of Mosley.

Aurora Sports Hall of Fame President Javed Khan savored the installation process.

“This is extremely important for the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame. It’s historical,” he said. “More residents will now know that there’s a Sports Hall of Fame in Town.”

Khan was pleased with the present display of inductees, but was also looking toward the future.

“The vision is to have Hall of Fame banners flying all the way down Yonge Street to celebrate the excellent athletic achievements of our residents.”

ASHoF Board of Governors’ Director Melanie Pearson amplified Khan’s commentary and was pleased with how the banners turned out. Pearson, Khan, and One Promo products worked together on the design and captured the likeness of inductees.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to showcase the Hall to the community in the heart of the Town of Aurora. It’s also so exciting to have the members attend the banner installation process today.”

The six inductees in attendance to see their likenesses flutter on flags in the downtown core were Giroux, McClenny, Jones, McRoberts, Paolina Allan, and Mike Nisbet for Colin “Pop” Nisbet. Three Junior Members of the Hall of Fame also attended: Jake Cowden, Csenge Lodi, and Blanka Lodi.

The personable Cowden took time from his busy auto racing schedule—which will culminate with an appearance in the Honda Indy in mid-July in Toronto.

As the eighth flag was installed, Pearson noted that the banners were “a long time coming.”

“To have so many inductees here for a morning installation was also very satisfying.”

Pearson and Khan were taken by the enthusiasm of the installation crew. The efficient two-man team enjoyed the festivities and appeared in the group photo of dignitaries. Monday morning was, indeed, a breakthrough moment for the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, its members, and many residents who witnessed the installation on both sides of Yonge.

By Jim Stewart

