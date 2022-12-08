Aurora resident crowned 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club Champions

December 8, 2022

Vice-skip with Ontario’s Team Greg Balsdon and Aurora resident Jordan Keon helped lead Ontario to the winner’s circle at the 2022 Everest Canadian Curling Club Championships at Ice Palace in the West Edmonton Mall last month.

Team Ontario’s Greg Balsdon defeated Québec 6-2 in the final to secure the amateur championship in front of a packed arena. This is a record fourth year in a row a team representing Ontario has won.

The Ontario team, based out of Richmond Hill Curling Club, featured Greg Balsdon, Jordan Keon, Curtis Samoy and Trevor Talbott.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be the Canadian Curling Club Champions! We’ve been curling together for well over a decade in our Richmond Hill Curling Club league, so to be considered the best club team in the country is quite an accomplishment for us and something we are very proud of. For us to win the championship with a 10-0 record, to go along with a 12-0 record in all qualifying events leading up to it, made it extra special. The week at West Edmonton Mall was fantastic. Curling Canada and the sponsor Everest put on a first-class event for us players, and the atmosphere was so unique for a curling event,” Keon said.

“The ice rink is right in the middle of the Mall, and it was Black Friday week, so the mall was busy every day! My wife, youngest son and my parents all make the trip to watch along with family for my teammates so we had lots of fans cheering us to victory. And in typical club curling fashion, we flew home with our gold medals on Sunday and were back on the ice at the Richmond Hill Curling Club for men’s league on Monday night.”

Ontario could have won two championships that day, as the women’s team took on New Brunswick in the finals, but for the first time in the championship’s history New Brunswick were crowned champions with an 8-7 victory.

This was the 13th edition of the Canadian Curling Club Championships and the second time Everest has been the sponsor. This tournament is an excellent event to expose young talent from grassroots levels and to further promote the sport.

Team Ontario earned themselves an invitation to the 2023 PointsBet Invitational with dates and times to be confirmed in the New Year.

As for local resident Jordan Keon, he is also the vice-president of competitive programs at Aurora-King Baseball Association. Keon has been involved in numerous sports over the years, volunteering and competing respectively.

By Robert Belardi

