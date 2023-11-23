Aurora Philosophy Institute keeps minds sharp and active

A simple conversation has the power to keep minds active and sharp at any age – and, over at the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, thoughtful debates and exchanges of ideas are doing just that.

The work of the Aurora Philosophy Institute (API), a non-profit organization operating out of the Aurora Seniors’ Centre, was recently recognized by the Province of Ontario with grant funding of $23,600 to further their initiatives through the Seniors Community Grant Program.

“It is definitely our duty to ensure that we can remain active, engaged, and respected for all they have contributed and for the mentorship they can provide to our youth and young adults,” said Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy. “The Aurora Philosophy Institute is an organization that does just that. They are dedicated to philosophical ideas and, through community outreach and educational programs they have international reach. They also have a youth chapter, which offers the opportunity for youth to engage in judgement-free discussions on art, religion, science, women’s and men’s rights, among other subjects.

“More recently, the Philosophy Institute is developing a series of seven online educational seminars and outdoor events specifically for seniors. The goal of these seminars and events is to reduce the social isolation of seniors, promote volunteerism among the group and enhance their physical and mental wellbeing. You see a common thread amongst these programs. The institute in the past has attracted many distinguished speakers and media personalities for their seminars to add high value content and interest for their [events] and promote life-long learning.”

The API’s work was also saluted by Mayor Tom Mrakas who said it “brings people of all walks of life together to discuss some of humanity’s greatest questions.”

“Their philosophy discussion program for seniors that the Ontario Government is supporting really provides seniors with a sense of community while helping keep their minds sharp while promoting volunteerism,” he said. “I would like to congratulate everyone at the Aurora Philosophy Institute for securing this grant and thanks to the Ontario Government for another investment in our seniors.

“Mental Health is vitally important in all of our communities. I know the Ontario Government knows this and I know our MPP knows this. They do everything they can as a Town to help ensure the minds of our older adults continue to remain sharp, they continue to have an engaged and active lifestyle as they continue to grow older in our community and we know it is vitally important. Thank you again for being here and thank you for everything that everyone does for our seniors.”

Alla Marchenko, Director of the Aurora Philosophy Institute, expressed on behalf of the group her gratitude for the grant, and paid tribute to members’ “hard work and spirit of volunteerism.”

“The API is a non-profit organization incorporated since 2019 and working in the areas of public outreach, education, community research and wellbeing,” she said. “The API has many different projects and initiatives but this adult education program for seniors [is] particularly close to our hearts and central for our mission.

“[Discussion enhances] mental health and wellbeing of seniors and keeps their minds sharp, active and stay socially connected. This will be a wonderful opportunity for the seniors in our community and for our volunteer team, many of whom are seniors as well, to keep alive the spirit of the community in Newmarket-Aurora. Thank you so much to the government of Ontario and to our Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher Murphy and to the Minister for Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho.”

