Aurora job-seekers get training boost in community partnership

February 22, 2024

75 local job seekers could land the position of their dreams via a training program through Schulich ExecEd out of York University.

The program, which focuses on developing and enhancing the skills of people “from marginalized and underserved groups” in Aurora, will see a fully online 30-hour certificate program from Schulich come to fruition emphasizing “communication, marketing, and networking to provide free training that aligns with in-demand jobs with local employers.”

The initiative recently received grant funding of $391,500 from the Provincial Government in an announcement from Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill MPP Michael Parsa, Ontario’s Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

“The investment of $391,500 in this project is a clear demonstration of our commitment and unwavering support for businesses and entrepreneurs,” said Parsa in a statement. “It highlights our efforts to foster economic growth in our community. The project aims to enhance economic development capacity, employer engagement, and skills training in engineering, manufacturing, general, and technology. I am confident that the Certificate in Upskill Business Management project will help our local businesses succeed and contribute to a thriving and sustainable economy for our residents.”

The value of the program to the local economy was also emphasized by Sandra Ferri, President and CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, who noted member business owners have said “labour shortages are impacting their operations.”

“Providing customized training to their supervisors and middle managers, through the Certificate in Business Acumen Project that builds skills in the areas of Strategic Planning, Finance, Marketing, Sales, Data Analytics, and Productivity Management, positions their employees to take on more responsibilities and support company growth and development,” she said. “The Aurora Chamber of Commerce has seen first-hand how the Ontario Government is dedicated to investing in local businesses, from start-ups to large corporations, they see the need and have responded accordingly.”

Added Newmarket-Aurora MPP Dawn Gallagher-Murphy: “Competition is fierce in today’s changing global economy. It is critical that employees of our local businesses can hone their skill sets to ensure they are able to thrive in a digitally transformed business environment. Our government’s investment of $391,500 in the Aurora Chamber of Commerce’s Business Acumen program has contributed to the upskilling of our local residents which is a win for the employee, the business and for the growth of Ontario’s economy.”

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

