Aurora Hosts IIHF Pre-Tournament Sweden-Switzerland Game on April 2 at the ACC

March 30, 2023 · 0 Comments

Mark Dubeau, President of the Central York Girls Hockey Association, could not contain his enthusiasm when the Town of Aurora announced that Team Sweden will play Team Switzerland in an IIHF pre-tournament game at the Aurora Community Centre on April 2.

Dubeau, who is on the coaching staff of the OWHL Junior Panthers, is thrilled that so many female hockey players in Aurora will have the opportunity to see World Championship participants competing at the ACC.

“It’s up close and personal. These are world class athletes skating on the same ice as they do. Our girls will be able to see these international-caliber athletes play the game they love. It’s going to have such a positive impact on local hockey.”

Mayor Tom Mrakas said he was “thrilled that our Town will be hosting a professional international women’s hockey game and I am honoured to welcome Teams Sweden and Switzerland to Aurora. Our Town is a strong supporter of sport and as part of the Town’s Sport Plan, work is being done to celebrate women in sport and cultivate the journey of young female athletes. Hosting this game in our community helps inspire and support women and girls in sport.”

As noted at the Sport Aurora AGM on Thursday, the Town will provide these activities: a free open practice, where you can watch Team Sweden practice their hockey skills and sign autographs for the community on Saturday, April 1 at the Aurora Community Centre in the McAlpine Lincoln Arena from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by an autograph session from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the Town of Aurora’s Media Release, “Tickets for the Pre-Tournament Game on Sunday, April 2, are available at Aurora Community Centre in the Lincoln Ford Arena. The puck drop is at 2 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Tickets for the pre-tournament game can be purchased through Active Net by visiting aurora.ca/wwc. For group sales, please email Collin Dyer at sportdevelopmentrepresentative@aurora.ca.”

Sponsors for these pre-tournament events include Canadian Tire Aurora, Lind Reality Team, McAlpine Ford, The Key Advantage Team, New Roads Toyota, Pfaff Automotive and the Aurora Armoury. Partners for this overall event include the Central York Girls Hockey Association, Aurora JR A Tigers, Aurora Minor Hockey Association, SEEWHATSHECANDO, Aurora Holiday Inn & Suites, the Aurora Armoury, and CrossFit Aurora Central.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)