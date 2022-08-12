Aurora golfer won peewee division in Barrie

Aurora native Oscar Lin won the peewee boys division at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour Ontario Series held at Settler’s Ghost Golf Club in Barrie at the end of July.

Lin shot an 80 on the first day and a 76 on the second day for a total of 156. Just in behind him, was East Garafraxa native Austin Reid, who also scored an 80 on his first day and a 79 on his second. Uxbridge native Kieran Small came in third.

Settler’s Ghost is a tough par 72 and every golfer in every age group didn’t shoot too far off of the mark.

In the junior boy’s division, Barrie native Leighton Wright shot 79 on day one and 69 on day two, beating out Gabe Tovell by 10 strokes.

In the juvenile boy’s division, Huntsville native Josh Lane took home first place, shooting 74 and 73 respectively.

In the bantam boys’ division, Mississauga native Barron Mundy, just like Wright, shot a 79 on day one and shot under par (68) on day two. Mundy had to take down Oro-Medonte’s Spencer Shropshire in a playoff to win it all.

As for the girl’s division, the U15 tournament saw Bowmanville native Elliana Buhagiar shoot an 81 and a 75 to win by four strokes.

The 15-19 girls’ division saw Leila Aghabi from Dubai defeat Ava Di Martino in a playoff to bring it home.

To look for future competitions to see if any other local golfers will take part, please head to maplejt.com.

By Robert Belardi

