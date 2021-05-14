Aurora Chamber of Commerce re-brands, launches new site

The global pandemic has changed the face of business, and the Aurora Chamber of Commerce has given itself a facelift of its own.

The Chamber unveiled a brand-new logo and website on Thursday, each designed to reflect a “fresh and user-friendly design.”

“As part of the rebranding exercise, the Aurora Chamber [has launched] a new logo, designed to reflect the forward motion of the Chamber as we ramp up support for local businesses in Aurora,” said Sandra Ferri, President & CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce in a statement. “The Aurora Chamber held a contest earlier this year and a long-standing Aurora resident and graphic designer, Miguel Gómez-Arboccó, owner of gmzart came forward with the successful design.

“Miguel was born in Peru, his mother was an artist and his father an engineer. Miguel’s wife saw the call to action ad in The Auroran Newspaper requesting design ideas and encouraged him to enter. He says he doesn’t need accolades or fanfare – ‘helping out community is good enough for me’ – but we would like to thank Miguel for all the hard work that went into producing the logo. We are excited to be launching it this week along with our new website.

“The Chamber received 6 submissions of new logos and this one was chosen because it was fresh, modern, and had clean lines. The Aurora Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to have an easily recognizable logo that symbolizes our forward thinking as the Chamber looks to the future.”

The Chamber’s new website located at aurorachamber.on.ca is intended to be easier to navigate for Chamber members.

The Chamber’s online portal not only offers services to members, but informative blog posts, a directory of local businesses to make Shop Local as easy as possible, and an ever-growing list of virtual events, including a Network & Learn Breakfast on May 27 on a theme of “The Rise of Ransomware” and a Women of Influence meeting on Tuesday, June 8.

The Chamber’s annual Business Excellence Celebration will take place virtually this year on Thursday, June 10 from 4 – 6 p.m. honouring the best in local business.

By Brock Weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

