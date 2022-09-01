Aurora Barbarians win Junior Cup

September 1, 2022

The Aurora Barbarians U18 girls won the Junior Cup over the weekend, with a 10-7 victory over the Oshawa Vikings.

The Barbs entered this tournament as the top-ranked team and short-handed four key players.

“Our girls were the 2019 champs, they did a random draw but we were ranked one going into it,” said head coach Khalil Ajram.

“Another team pulled out, so we got a bye into the semis.”

The Belleville Bulldogs defeated Guelph RFC 7-0 in the quarter-finals, booking a date with the Barbarians in the semis. The Barbs handled their business easily with a 22-3 victory.

In the finals, the Barbs took on the Vikings and comfortably won that bout to be crowned champs.

“We started the game off getting into a little bit of penalty trouble. But, we defended our goal line for a good five minutes. We scored before half and scored in the second half. We got back into penalty trouble before in the last couple of minutes in the game and they scored a try,” Ajram said.

“The game was over by the time they scored. There was no more time left on the clock.”

The core group of girls on this team have been together since U14. They have been training for this tournament since last August and have been working towards this goal.

Big congratulations go out to Lauren Demers (Captain), DebraChong (Vice-Captain),

Madeline Di Girolamo (Vice- Captain), Abigail Rosevear, Alanna Mrkobrada, Ashley Hughes

Avery Carruthers, Avery Davis, Avery Steyn, Bronwen Earle, Camryn Christie, Chayse Palfi, Ciara Battikha, Haliey Hyland, Hanifah Johnson, Hannah Harding, Jordyn Schneppenheim

Katie Greig, Kendra Perry, Luisa Wilson, Michelle Tyutyunik, Saba Soley, Samira Qasimi

Tristian Sage and Yvanna Bonil on the victory.

By Robert Belardi

