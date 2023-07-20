ASHoF presents $3,500 cheque to CMHA

July 20, 2023 · 0 Comments

The Aurora Sports Hall of Fame presented a $3500 cheque to the Canadian Mental Health Association on Thursday morning at SARC.

The funds were derived from the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame’s inaugural Charity Golf Tournament which was held at Pheasant Run GC on June 21.

According to ASHoF President and Chair Javed Khan, the highlight of the cheque presentation to CMHA was “the positive response we received from the representative and the audience present.”

“The moment when the cheque was handed over symbolized a tangible commitment to supporting mental health initiatives. It was a powerful demonstration of the vital role we all play in promoting mental well-being as well as the efforts and collaboration between the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame and the CMHA in addressing mental health challenges in our community.”

Khan said felt that “The presentation created a sense of unity, reminding everyone of the vital role we all play in promoting mental well-being and fostering a more compassionate and understanding society.”

President Khan also expressed hope that the “$3.5k donation received by CMHA will be allocated towards their programs and services aimed at supporting individuals and communities in their journey towards mental wellness. This funding will contribute to initiatives such as counseling and therapy sessions, educational workshops, awareness campaigns, and resources for those in need of mental health support.”

It’s been a banner summer for the Aurora Sports Hall of Fame, its President, and his team of outstanding volunteers. Not only did they see their June Charity Golf Tournament fundraiser hit the mark with the CMHA on Thursday morning, but the ASHoF was also selected recently as a finalist for the Aurora Chamber of Commerce “Non-Profit Organization of the Year” Award.

The winner will be announced on October 18 during the Chamber’s Business Excellence Awards.

By Jim Stewart

Readers Comments (0)