All Sport One Day returns to Aurora this spring

Sport Aurora’s popular All Sport One Day will be held on June 11 and September 24 this year.

The organization, took to Facebook to publicly make their announcement last week, stating that registrations will be opening up May 11.

“All Sport One Day is popular because it lets kids participate in a “Try-Me’ opportunity and allows them to enjoy activities that may be interesting and unique to them with trained leaders who know how to make the experience fun,” said President of Sport Aurora Ron Weese.

“Numerous activity options in multiple environments makes the experience more valuable.”

McMahon Park will be this year’s host for the event, as Sport Aurora prepares to offer lawn bowling, tennis, rugby, soccer, martial arts, pickleball, football and more as part of the day.

Children between the ages of six-years-old to 16, will have the chance to try all of these sports. For half of a day, it will cost $15 and the cost to enroll for a full day is $25.

This initiative has widespread all across Canada over the last several years.

Canadian Olympian and president of Sport Calgary Catriona Le May Doan was one of the leaders in signifying this event’s importance to the rest of the nation.

Locally, the program was able to kick-off, thanks to a past project.

“The All Sport One Day program was born out of the Activate Aurora Project we undertook from 2016-2019. It is well-known that multiple sport participation is helpful for kids so they can make choices about what they like to do,” Weese added.

“We also learned and know now that being involved in numerous sports up to the age of 13 is helpful in developing fundamental movement skills and confidence in movement.”

To register your child, please head to sportaurora.ca on May 11. Participation, is not limited to residents of Aurora. Anyone from any other jurisdiction is able to attend.

By Robert Belardi

