All Kids Can Play receiving more requests for funding

September 8, 2022

Parents in the community who are eligible to receive funding are encouraged to apply to enroll their children in sport this upcoming fall, says Ron Weese, Chair of the All Kids Can Play program.

Due to the enormous mental strain these past two years, All Kids Can Play (AKCP) has seen an incredible number of parents send in their applications in order to ensure their children are involved in sport.

“All of the reasons to involve your kid in sport has been exacerbated as of now,” Weese told The Auroran.

“It’s now more important than ever. Now we’re finding, thankfully, that more families with financial hardship, are getting back into sport. They’re asking their kids if they want to play. The All Kids Can Play program, thankfully, is now getting more and more applications. We’re funding more children simply because we haven’t been doing it for a while. I want to encourage parents who are eligible to apply for funding, because it’s important to get our kids back to healthy physical activity and all of the advantages sport provides them.”

Throughout the height of COVID-19, the All Kids Can Play program received many generous donations, knowing the demand would be high for when the pandemic restrictions would be lifted.

Now, when parents understand which sport in particular their child wants to play, they simply head to the registration site in the sport they’re interested in. Once costs are determined, a parent contacts AKCP directly and they determine the eligibility information, which is private and secure.

Money will be sent over directly to the sport organization on the family’s behalf.

“I will also say there are sport organizations that are on top of this and agree with this. They’re offering discounts along with this. We put up three-quarters of the money and we ask the sport organization to discount their registration,” Weese said.

“We have intake sessions. You can ask for a fall intake or a spring intake. As long as people are taking registrations, we’re open.”

For those who are interested, you may contact the executive director of Sport Aurora Laurie Mueller at executive.director@sportaurora.ca for more information.

To register, you may head to sportaurora.ca.

By Robert Belardi

