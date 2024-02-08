Activities abound in Aurora for Family Day weekend

The countdown is on to Family Day 2024 and there will be plenty of things to do throughout the entire weekend.

Family Day fun will get an early start on February 17 with an evening kick-off to Aurora’s Arctic Adventure at Town Park from 6 – 8 p.m.

This evening session will include a Speaking of Wildlife Show at 6.30 p.m., which will be followed by story-walks, lit-up igloos, campfires, and the sweet campfire favourite of s’mores.

Arctic Adventure will continue on Family Day itself on Monday, February 19, again at Town Park, with a full program from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Activities will include professional ice carving, outdoor winter games, mini-snow tubing, and live entertainment.

“Looking to do something indoors? We have family activities for everyone to enjoy including swimming, skating, fitness classes, drop-ins and more. Programs and activities will take place at the Aurora Family Leisure Complex (AFLC) and the Stronach Aurora Recreation Complex (SARC),” said the Town in a statement.

While most programs are free, fees will apply for certain activities. For more information, visit aurora.ca/HolidaySchedules.

A full roster of Arctic Adventure activities, as well as how you can take part in the Town’s Cabin Fever Reliever Photo Contest, is available at aurora.ca/arcticadventure.

The Aurora Public Library is also offering a full weekend of programming from a Caribbean Fusion dance event to mark Black History Month on February 17, a family story time session, a “Sunday Crafternoon,” a game night and more.

For more, visit aurorapl.ca.

As Arctic Adventure continues at Town Park on February 19, the nearby Aurora Armoury will play host to A Family Day Odyssey, a drop-in activity organized by the Aurora Cultural Centre. With no registration required, the program, which begins at 11 a.m., will include interactive activities that “encourage art play, creation and discovery.”

From 11 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., an Artwork Scavenger Hunt will take place with the work of Aurora artist Eva Folks hidden all around the Armoury. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Discover the Art of Printmaking will see artist-educator Mohammad Tabaesh guide families in a print-making activity.

Finally, from 2 – 2.30 p.m., and again from 3 – 3.30 p.m., Persian instrumental tradition will take over the stage with the Padideh Ahrarnejad Family Concert.

For more, visit auroraculturalcentre.ca.

