AAA 14U Aurora-King Jays crowned champions in Barrie

August 4, 2022 · 0 Comments

The Aurora-King Jays 14U AAA defeated Mississauga North 7-3 to be crowned Barrie Baseball Tournament Champions.

The tournament, which took place between July 15-17, saw the Jays go 5-0 throughout the course of the weekend to capture the title.

The Jays smashed the Scarborough Stingers 21-2, and then went on to defeat the Caledon Nationals 6-4, Mississauga North 9-4, East York 16-4 before replaying Mississauga North in the finals.

“Baseball is sometimes considered an individual sport, but the key to this team’s success in this tournament and all season has been their ability to play as a team. The boys care about each other, give their all for each other, pick up each other’s mistakes and root for one another,” said head coach Raj Waghmare.

“This is true all the way down the lineup. Anyone who watches our team can easily see that these boys are more than just teammates to each other. They’re brothers, and they refuse to let each other down. This is why they’re successful.”

A huge congratulations goes out to coaches Raj Waghmare, Vito Alvaro, Nevin Gilchrist and Rob Green on their latest accomplishment.

And of course, a huge congratulations also goes out to players Ashton Alvaro, Drayden Morales, Hayden Gilchrist, Heath Barry, Luca Cutajar, Lucas Green, Luciano Montanaro, Matthew Burdo,

Matthew Perez Scott, Noah Glenn and Romeo Waghmare, for all of their efforts.

By Robert Belardi

Readers Comments (0)