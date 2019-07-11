Letters

Prudent to move on St. John’s interchange: resident

July 11, 2019   ·   0 Comments

It appears that York Region Council is now favouring three new provincial highway links far separated from the heart of Aurora.

But a new St John’s Sideroad and Highway 404 interchange had been considered important earlier. However, there is no indication it’s classed as a priority project currently.

Due to a lack of good east-west collector road alternatives, east and west travel in Aurora is mostly restricted to Wellington Street along with St John’s Sideroad to the north or Bloomington Road to the south. But the GO Train tracks on Wellington Street are currently a level crossing with drop gates and red wig-wag flashers.

Once again there has been plans of a grade separation there where car traffic goes underneath the train tracks.  It would become a lengthy restrictive project.

In consideration of the possible alternative routes for Aurora area traffic it might be prudent to have the new St. John’s Sideroad and Highway 404 interchange built and functioning prior to any beginning of the Wellington Street and GO Train track grade separation.

The rush hour traffic would be seriously challenged for months on end by a lack of good alternative routes without the extra interchange.  Possibly the planners are already considering what may be at stake.

Mike Gough
Aurora



         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Cultural Centre on hunt for new temporary home

22-year-old, brother charged following sexual assault on teen

By Brock Weir A 22-year-old Newmarket man is facing multiple charges following a sexual assault on a teen in Aurora last month. Emilio Gonzalez Ramirez ...

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle headlines Friday Hoedown

Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle will return to the Magna Hoedown stage, headlining the first night of York Region’s biggest two-day party.

Aurora Soccer Club kicks off for charity

The tradition of friendly international competition lives on at the Aurora Soccer Club clubhouse, raising money on Saturday to support local charity for the thirtieth straight year.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open