Voters “deceived” on Stable Neighbourhoods, says reader

June 20, 2019

Why are we unable to trust politicians to live up to their campaign promises?

It seems many have hidden agendas that do not serve the interests of voters who elected them.

Politicians have the unique ability to speak out of both sides of their mouths.

Some mislead voters by saying they will protect “stable neighbourhoods”.

The Mayor and Council seem to be misleading residents in three neighbourhood study areas.

As Lenore Pressley said in her May 9 Open Letter to Mayor and Council: “They are treating us like fools.”

The Town of Aurora hired a consultant who was charged with presenting a report to create neighbourhood stability within the three study areas.

This report turned out to be highly biased in favour of huge 4,000 square foot three-storey homes that could be 32 feet high.

The consultants’ lack of logical standards and assumptions are highly unprofessional proving that he was unfamiliar with the very neighbourhood he was supposed to be studying. Why?

Mr. Mayor, we the people of the democratic Town of Aurora, cannot accept such flawed and arbitrary changes to our existing bylaws.

This whole matter seems to be a sneaky end run with ulterior motives, but it is not too late to be rectified.

We deserve a higher standard of representation.

Ron Miller
Aurora



         

