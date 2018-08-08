Committee member questions Library Square accessibility

Having served as a member of the Accessibility Advisory Committee (AAC) for the last four years, I wish to respond to the misinformation that appears in the CAO’s Letter to the Editor in the July 26 edition of The Auroran.

First, comment that the plans “will significantly enhance accessibility to both the library and the square.” That’s news to the Committee.

To be clear, the AAC has not seen any other design concept except what was provided to and approved by Council on June 26. In that design, the two accessible spots are moved further from the entrance. (A fact acknowledged by the CAO) At no time was a canopy in the design.

The AAC clearly stated that moving the passenger drop off further away from both buildings is a major concern for those with mobility issues, and the safety and convenience of dropping off children and dropping off books.

Also, nothing has been said about the removal of the pull up access to the Cultural Centre elevator entrance. The comments created by the Town administration for the AAC in Report PDS18- 076 do not accurately reflect the concerns and comments raised by the committee.

Under AODA guidelines, accessible spots should not be placed where there are active traffic lanes. It is dangerous. Secondly, there are questions regarding the safety aspect of locating spots on Yonge St.

The AAC has not seen any revised plan which refers to 19 accessible spots and a canopy. We are provincially mandated to provide advice to the municipal government on a wide range of municipal processes to help make public services and facilities accessible to everyone.

We need more than verbal assurances printed in a community newspaper to fulfill this mandate.

James Hoyes

Aurora

(Editor’s note: In addition to his service on the AAC, Mr. Hoyes is also a declared candidate for Council in this fall’s municipal election)



