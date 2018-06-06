News and Sports » Sports

Minor Mosquito Jays golden in Bolton tournament

June 6, 2018   ·   0 Comments

2018-06-07-07

By Jake Courtepatte

It may still be spring, but Aurora-King’s boys of summer have already picked up some hardware.
A monumental rally in the tournament semifinal provided enough of a spark for the Aurora-King Minor Mosquito Jays to earn the title of Bolton Braves tournament champions, in their first major test of the 2018 baseball season.
Entering play on Friday, the Jays quickly established themselves as contenders with a 16 – 1 win over Thornhill, though they returned to earth on Saturday morning after blowing a 5 – 0 lead over Mississauga to drop their second game 7 – 5.
Closing out the round robin schedule with an explosive 23 – 2 win over Whitby on Saturday afternoon, the Jays set up a meeting with Oakville on Sunday in the semis.
Falling behind 9 – 0, Aurora-King rallied late in the game to earn their third double-digit score of the tournament in a 12 – 9 win, setting up a date with the hometown Braves in the afternoon’s final.
A back-and-forth affair left the Jays with the win, and the championship, by a score of 5 – 4.
Congratulations to Aaron Chiola, Cale Williams, Mack Stewart, Parker Bifolchi, Matthew Burdo, Luciano Montanaro, Luca Cutajar, Colin Ellsworth, Romeo Waghmare, Lincoln Glover, and Tyson Kushnir on the early season success.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

2018-06-07-17

Elliott, Parsa elected Aurora’s representatives at Queen’s Park

2018-06-07-01

Drag Queen Story Time a success for Library

Aurora Public Library will build on Drag Queen Story Time after families embrace inaugural Pride event.

No injuries in Delattaye Ave house fire

No one was injured in a Thursday evening housefire in east Aurora. Central York Fire Services responded to a residential house fire call at approximately ...

Aurora Jays crack Ivy’s unbeaten NDBL record

A slow start to the North Dufferin Baseball League season has steadily improved for the Aurora Jays.

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Open