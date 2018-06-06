Minor Mosquito Jays golden in Bolton tournament

June 6, 2018 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

It may still be spring, but Aurora-King’s boys of summer have already picked up some hardware.

A monumental rally in the tournament semifinal provided enough of a spark for the Aurora-King Minor Mosquito Jays to earn the title of Bolton Braves tournament champions, in their first major test of the 2018 baseball season.

Entering play on Friday, the Jays quickly established themselves as contenders with a 16 – 1 win over Thornhill, though they returned to earth on Saturday morning after blowing a 5 – 0 lead over Mississauga to drop their second game 7 – 5.

Closing out the round robin schedule with an explosive 23 – 2 win over Whitby on Saturday afternoon, the Jays set up a meeting with Oakville on Sunday in the semis.

Falling behind 9 – 0, Aurora-King rallied late in the game to earn their third double-digit score of the tournament in a 12 – 9 win, setting up a date with the hometown Braves in the afternoon’s final.

A back-and-forth affair left the Jays with the win, and the championship, by a score of 5 – 4.

Congratulations to Aaron Chiola, Cale Williams, Mack Stewart, Parker Bifolchi, Matthew Burdo, Luciano Montanaro, Luca Cutajar, Colin Ellsworth, Romeo Waghmare, Lincoln Glover, and Tyson Kushnir on the early season success.

