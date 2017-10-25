Letters

Amnesty International salutes Making Peace

October 25, 2017   ·   0 Comments

The Aurora-Newmarket Amnesty International Chapter would like to thank all those that made possible the displaying of the Making Peace exhibit in the Town Park.
The exhibit brings home a truth that we normally overlook and take too much for granted.
We live in a time and place that is unusually free from the terror of state-sponsored violence and arbitrary treatment.
We don’t fear the knock on the door in the middle of the night as an act prior to being “disappeared.” We don’t fear being tortured by our government, or having instruments of oppression and war directed at ourselves and our families.
The exhibit reminds us that peace doesn’t just happen. It is the result of courageous men and women keeping guard, speaking out and holding the powerful to account, even at a cost to themselves.
Thank you once again to all those who brought this exhibit to Aurora and reminding us once again not only of our good fortune, but also of the legacy we enjoy from those courageous people that came before us.

Len Bulmer
